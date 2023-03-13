Open in App
Saint Peters, MO
See more from this location?
KMOX News Radio

Suspect in St. Peters Schnucks shooting arrested

By Maria Keena,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JSRza_0lHIccnP00

St. Peters, MO (KMOX) - The suspect involved in the St. Peters Schnucks parking lot shooting earlier this month has been arrested.

Tyrone Miller was charged last week with Assault 1st, Robbery and Armed Criminal Action after evidence led to his identification, but remained at large.

The female victim and her husband exited Schnucks, at Plaza 94, while on the parking lot at their vehicle, the female victim was allegedly approached by Miller. Police believe Miller's intentions were to rob the victim, but during their short interaction, the victim was shot in the head. The victim suffered serious non life threatening injuries.

Miller turned himself in early Monday morning at the St. Charles County Jail. He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

Police say another suspect involved in the robbery has been arrested and is currently being held at the St. Peters Jail pending application of warrants.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Peters, MO newsLocal Saint Peters, MO
2nd person charged in Schnucks parking lot shooting
Saint Peters, MO3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Third teenage boy arrested in killing of Lake St. Louis girl
Lake Saint Louis, MO20 hours ago
Man turns himself in to police for north St. Louis killing
Saint Louis, MO18 hours ago
Report details fatal encounter between accused cop killer, Hermann police
Hermann, MO1 day ago
St. Louis man pleads guilty after threats to rape five women
Saint Louis, MO17 hours ago
St. Louis police recover stolen property, 13 suspects involved
Saint Louis, MO20 hours ago
U City man charged in standoff involving two children
University City, MO2 days ago
Woman charged in downtown St. Louis shooting
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Sentence handed down for Bridgeton man convicted of killing girlfriend outside St. Louis daycare
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Wife of Hermann police officer who survived shooting describes recovery as ‘Day by day’
Hermann, MO1 day ago
Mishandled evidence leads to murder case dismissal
Saint Louis, MO16 hours ago
Two wanted in carjacking at St. Louis gas station
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Juvenile arrested, charged in East St. Louis murder
East Saint Louis, IL2 days ago
Trial date set for Collinsville man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, seriously injuring man
Farmersville, IL1 day ago
Lake St. Louis man accused of pointing laser at police helicopter
Lake Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Accused Hermann, Missouri cop killer charged
Hermann, MO2 days ago
Ferguson man sentenced on federal gun charge
Ferguson, MO1 day ago
Man wanted in south St. Louis bank robbery
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Downtown gunfire shatters glass and rattles residents
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
St. Louis police hope to return dozens of stolen items to rightful owners
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Belleville man gets 6 years in prison for having gun as a felon, shooting at two women
Belleville, IL2 days ago
Jefferson County burglary cases
Fenton, MO2 days ago
Woman accused of harassment faces another bond hearing today
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
St. Louis Driver of Maserati Involved in Fatal Crash Headed to Trial After 5 Years
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Suspected shooter in Ballwin standoff dies
Ballwin, MO3 days ago
Man accused of shooting Hermann police officer has long criminal history
Hermann, MO3 days ago
St. Louis mother asks for public’s help after car stolen with baby’s medical equipment inside
Maplewood, MO15 hours ago
Man charged in February homicide outside Mobil gas station
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Florissant man shot, killed inside car on McKinley Bridge, police say
Florissant, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy