Suspect in St. Peters Schnucks shooting arrested

St. Peters, MO (KMOX) - The suspect involved in the St. Peters Schnucks parking lot shooting earlier this month has been arrested.

Tyrone Miller was charged last week with Assault 1st, Robbery and Armed Criminal Action after evidence led to his identification, but remained at large.

The female victim and her husband exited Schnucks, at Plaza 94, while on the parking lot at their vehicle, the female victim was allegedly approached by Miller. Police believe Miller's intentions were to rob the victim, but during their short interaction, the victim was shot in the head. The victim suffered serious non life threatening injuries.

Miller turned himself in early Monday morning at the St. Charles County Jail. He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

Police say another suspect involved in the robbery has been arrested and is currently being held at the St. Peters Jail pending application of warrants.