University of Oregon hires new president after six-month search

After six months of searching, the University of Oregon has found its new president.

John Karl Scholz, an economist, professor and provost at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was hired by the UO Board of Trustees in a unanimous vote Monday morning.

"The stars aligned, and I'm pinching myself," Scholz told the Register-Guard.

The search began after former president Michael Schill announced his resignation in early August. Former provost Patrick Phillips took over as interim president the following month.

The Board of Trustees officially launched a presidential search in mid-September. A 22-member search committee met with at least 40 different groups of stakeholders to gather inspiration as far as the qualities the UO community wanted in a new president.

"It really has been a remarkable process," board chair Ginevra Ralph said during Monday's special board meeting. "The excitement is only just starting."

Scholz was selected from among 59 applicants and 11 finalists. The university did not publicly release a list of the finalists, or provide any opportunities for the public to meet the candidates prior to Monday's announcement. Scholz signed a 5-year contract with a starting base annual salary of $725,000.

He will be the 19th president of the university.

'Honored and humbled'

Scholz said he is excited to officially join the Ducks family.

“I would like to thank the UO Board of Trustees, the members of the search committee, and everyone in the University of Oregon community for your extraordinarily warm welcome,” Scholz said in a news release. “Melissa and I are excited to be Ducks, and we can’t wait to join you on campus soon.”

During a news conference Monday, Scholz said he was "honored and humbled" to be selected for the position.

Scholz has been with the UW–Madison Economics Department since 1988. He was selected as the provost for UW-Madison in August 2019. Scholz also served as deputy assistant secretary for tax analysis at the U.S. Treasury Department from 1997 to 1998. He's joining UO after 35 years in Wisconsin.

Scholz said after getting into higher education academic leadership, you get "the bug" after seeing the impact that is possible on an institution and its students. He said he couldn't pass up an opportunity such as the presidential role at UO, describing it as an "extraordinary institution."

"I love my former institution," Scholz said. "(But) being the president, being a chancellor is different, you're able to put your imprint on things and bring the things that you've learned over your career. That opportunity at a university as great as the University of Oregon was irresistible."

Scholz said he's still getting used to the UO and its systems, programs and structure. He's looking forward to joining the team and finding out ways to make a positive difference in student outcomes.

He will spend the next few days meeting with different UO departments and groups to start getting a better feel for the university's needs.

"We're going to listen, we're going to learn, we're going to understand and collectively figure out how to make a difference," Scholz said.

Associated Students of UO President Luda Isakharov was a member of the presidential search committee team.

"He has demonstrated throughout his career that he can nurture a campus culture that fosters inclusion, belonging, respect and equity," Isakharov said. "We are so excited for him to continue this work on our campus and start engaging with our amazing student body."

An interconnected history

Scholz has some history connected to UO. He first admired the school when he visited as a young Ph.D. candidate. As a sports fan and recreational runner, he said, he's kept an eye on the school.

Scholz also has a daughter who is earning her Ph.D. at UO, studying volcanology.

In a tangled history of administration rearrangements, former and current UW-Madison and UO leaders have several crossing career paths.

Former UO president Schill was a finalist in the 2013 search for UW-Madison chancellor. The chancellor position went to Rebecca Blank and Schill came to UO as president in 2015 instead.

Blank announced she was leaving UW-Madison in 2022, with plans to be president of Northwestern University . This opened the chancellor position at UW-Madison. Scholz served as interim chancellor for a brief time and was one of four finalists for the permanent position. However, Jennifer Mnookin, former dean of the University of California Law School, was chosen.

Blank had to step away from the job at Northwestern due to a cancer diagnosis. She died in February . Michael Schill then took the position, which he announced in August.

Now, Scholz will be taking over leadership at UO this summer.

Interim president Phillips will return to the UO faculty and continue to lead his biology lab, according to a news release. The board is expected to name current senior vice president and chief financial officer Jamie Moffitt interim president until Scholz takes office July 1.

The Board of Trustees is expected to vote on the new interim during Tuesday's meeting.

Miranda Cyr reports on education for The Register-Guard. You can contact her at mcyr@registerguard.com or find her on Twitter @mirandabcyr .

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: University of Oregon hires new president after six-month search