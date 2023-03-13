'I think I just killed my wife': Husband charged in shooting death of Dorothy Brinker

The gun fired and David Brinker Jr.’s wife was hit. She looked at him, and he watched as the life left her body.

“I think I just killed my wife,” the husband told police, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by investigators.

Dorothy Brinker, 36, was killed in the shooting. Her husband told police it was accidental and that he was trying to stop the woman from driving while drunk.

Now, David Brinker Jr., 37, is charged with reckless homicide.

After reports of a shooting, police arrived in the 6000 block of Oak Avenue, on the east side of Indianapolis, around 2 a.m. on March 6. David Brinker Jr.’s sweatshirt and hands were covered in blood.

For subscribers:Takeaways from Indianapolis mayoral town hall, including who wasn't there

A Chevrolet Silverado was stopped in the middle of the street with its lights and engine on and the driver’s door opened, according to the affidavit. Dorothy Brinker was unresponsive on the ground with her legs partially underneath the truck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the left side of her chest, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

David Brinker Jr. told officers he and his wife were fighting before the shooting and said, “I did not mean for any of this to happen,” according to the affidavit. He also told police he no longer wished to live.

Dorothy Brinker’s friends and neighbors said she was at a baby shower then went to a bar and took an Uber home before the shooting. Her husband stayed home with their 6-month-old baby.

David Brinker Jr. told investigators he was upset with his wife for going to the bar after the baby shower and that an argument started when she got home. He was with the baby when he heard his truck start up outside the home.

David Brinker Jr. stood in front of the truck to try and stop his wife from driving drunk, he said. He grabbed his gun because he was considering shooting out the tires to stop the vehicle, he told detectives.

David Brinker Jr. grabbed onto the side of the truck and hung on as Dorothy Brinker drove past him in an alleyway and onto neighborhood roads. Investigators found surveillance video that showed a man hanging onto the vehicle and yelling, “Stop the (expletive) truck,” according to the affidavit.

While she was driving, David Brinker Jr. asked his wife to pull over and reminded her of their child at home. He had a gun in his left hand, he said.

Dorothy Brinker stopped the truck and rolled down the window and her husband reached through to try and unlock and open the door. Then the gun fired, and Dorothy Brinker was struck, her husband told police.

“I didn’t know that I had my finger on the trigger, but I guess I did, but we were wrestling around, and she was fighting with me, and it went off,” David Brinker Jr. said in the affidavit.

The neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the sound of the gunshot followed by a man asking, “Are you OK?,” according to the affidavit.

One witness told police Dorothy Brinker came to her house before the shooting and was upset, crying and talking about marital issues. An attorney for David Brinker Jr. was not yet listed in online court records at the time of publication.

Who was Dorothy Brinker?

Michael Pemberton said Dorothy Brinker had always wanted to be a mother. She worked hard to get to a spot where she felt she could provide for a child.

Pemberton, 44, and Dorothy Brinker were family friends and were raised in the small town of Mitchell, about an hour and a half south of Indianapolis.

"To grow up as poor as we did in trailer parks and have nothing in life, she was successful just by moving out and not getting into trouble first,” Pemberton said. “She was like an inspiration for other girls growing up in her situation.”

Statehouse roundup:Military income tax cut, police buffer zone advance

After she moved to Indianapolis, Dorothy Brinker and Pemberton kept in touch on social media. He remembers Dorothy Brinker as a beautiful and strong person with a competitive spirit. In high school, Dorothy Brinker wrestled on the boys’ team.

Pemberton, who has overcome drug addiction, speaks with people struggling in Mitchell.

"I want people to do what Dorothy did and make it out of here,” Pemberton said. “When I go teach at rehab and stuff, I tell them be a Dorothy.”

The woman’s death has had a large impact on people in her hometown.

"It breaks our hearts,” Pemberton said. “She was such a motivator for everyone else to follow as a model. It's the saddest thing in the world for all of us.”

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.