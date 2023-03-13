Zionsville's Laila Hull wins 2023 Indiana Miss Basketball: 'She's an unbelievable kid.'

A North Carolina commit, Hull is Zionsville's all-time leading scorer.

ZIONSVILLE — Laila Hull has been a prominent presence on the hardwood her entire career.

Drawn to the game after watching her dad and older brother play outside, the 6-1 Zionsville standout was so tall as a kindergartner she was placed on the second-grade team. "No one actually knew I was a kindergartner," she laughed. When the family relocated to Indiana a few years later, she caught the attention of Zionsville girls basketball coach Andy Maguire. A seventh grader at the time, Hull was tall, athletic and above all else, she always wanted to work hard, Maguire said. And though she didn't always dominate with those middle school teams, "you could see the huge potential there."

"Laila was one of those players you thought, 'Man, she could be doing so much more,'" he continued. "(And) watching her grow with confidence and continue to get better was a lot of fun."

Unsurprisingly, Hull made an immediate impact as a freshman. Sporting an extra-large No. 42 jersey that fit more like a poncho — it was the same number her dad, Delaware State head football coach Lee Hull, wore through college and in the Canadian Football League — the rising star averaged 25 minutes per game in her first season, totaling 308 points, 180 rebounds, 40 assists, 65 steals and 24 blocks over 23 games.

"I feel like I became more well-rounded as a player (my freshman season), because I learned how to do more things,” Hull said in Jan. 2021. “I feel like that helped my mental strength a lot.”

The North Carolina commit is now Zionsville's all-time leading scorer with 1,668 points, and ranks second in career rebounds (754) and third in career steals (227). She led the Eagles to 57 wins over her four seasons, and never allowed her lofty expectations negatively influence her play, maintaining an even demeanor and trusting in the work she put in. "That's just what good players do," Maguire said. "They stay within themselves."

Now atop Hull's decorated resume is her most prominent achievement to date: She has been voted IndyStar Miss Basketball by the state's media and coaches.

Hull is Zionsville's first Miss Basketball and the second North Carolina commit to receive the award, joining 2013 Miss Basketball Stephanie Mavunga of Brownsburg.

"It has meant a lot," Hull said of being a Zionsville Eagle. "This school has given me so many opportunities and coach Maguire has helped me so much with everything. Whenever I needed anything, he was always there, and the community here is just great and I'm so happy to be able to represent them."

One of five finalists, Hull received 70 votes, followed by South Bend Washington standouts Rashunda Jones (Purdue commit) with 46 votes and Amiyah Reynolds (Maryland) with 30. Bedford North Lawrence's Karsyn Norman (Butler) and Forest Park's Amber Tretter (Miami (Ohio)) received 12 and 10 votes, respectively.

Nineteen players received votes.

"I'm speechless," junior Allie Caldwell beamed. "We're not surprised, but it's great to see Laila get what she deserves."

"Winning Miss Basketball has been a goal since I got into high school," Hull said. "I played with Sydney Parrish and Jayla Smith, so I was kind of close with a few (past Miss Basketball recipients). It was cool to see people I knew achieve that goal and they were people in my community, too, so I was like, 'OK, I can probably do this, too.'"

It was obvious from the beginning of the season Hull had unlocked a new level to her game. Feeding off a strong summer, both on the AAU circuit with IGB and at the Best of Maryland event with her high school team, she played with confidence and consistency, demonstrating significant growth as a perimeter shooter — a component to her game she had basically abandoned the year before — and a ball-handler.

Hull showcased her development over the first few weeks of the season with notable performances against Lawrence Central (23 points, six rebounds, two blocks) and Lawrence North (career-high 36 points on 55% shooting with three 3-pointers and a 9-for-11 mark at the line), then ignited the Eagles' rise in the statewide rankings at the end of November with a pair of ranked wins that doubled as early entries to the Miss Basketball conversation.

First was a second-half takeover against then-No. 3 Fishers, which Zionsville had only beaten four times in the past 20 years. Hull scored 10 of her 20 points in the third quarter to keep her team in it that night, then assisted on the go-ahead 3-pointer and completed a decisive 10-2 run with a free throw and a layup in the fourth. Four days later, Hull knocked then-No. 2 and eventual Class 4A state champion Bedford North Lawrence from the ranks of the unbeatens, posting 25 points and 12 rebounds, while also guarding 2024 Miss Basketball candidate Chloe Spreen.

"Hull is a heck of a player," BNL coach Jeff Allen said.

"Laila is so consistent right now," Maguire observed following the Fishers game. "She hasn't always been that kind of player, but this year she's been steady game-in, game-out. Even against Carmel, she only had 12 points and was disappointed with herself, but she also had six rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and four steals. That's a stat-stuffer. Not many kids can do that."

Hull added 10 more 20-point performances before the end of the regular-season, including a 34-point outburst in a loss at Noblesville (ended Zionsville's 18-0 start), then played through a nagging shoulder injury to lead the Eagles to a 45-31 win over Westfield in the Sectional 8 quarterfinals — their first-ever win at the Sectional 8 tournament.

Though it ultimately ended with a loss to Hamilton Southeastern in the sectional semifinals, Hull's senior season was undoubtedly her best. She averaged 22.4 points over 23 games and was among the most efficient shooters in the state, firing 52% from the field, 42% from 3 and 82% at the line.

"This was my most consistent season," said Hull, who rounded out her line with 8.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, while committing a career-low 54 turnovers. "I was able to do a lot for the team. My court awareness, my IQ — just everything improved, and it helped a lot this season. It's only up from here."

Hull dazzled and dominated on the floor, while behind the scenes, Maguire proudly watched his star player come into her own as a leader. No. 42 was the one her younger teammates looked to for advice, he said, and listened to whatever she had to say. "The girls have always respected Laila and anything she's had to provide for them in terms of direction or growth."

"She's one of the best teammates you could ever ask for," junior Faith Leedy said.

Hull's family played a significant role in her career. Her dad, Lee, and older brother, Jordan, inspired her love for basketball and challenged her to set high goals, with Lee also helping her navigate the recruiting process, which saw her amass dozens of offers (she chose UNC over a top-five of Boston College, DePaul, Marquette and Maryland). When Lee was named offensive coordinator at Howard in 2020, his wife, Stacey, stayed in Zionsville with their daughter and has remained Laila's biggest supporter. "They've all meant so much to me," Laila said of her family.

"They're always by my side and never told me I couldn't do anything," she continued. "They put so much time and money into my basketball career and obviously it's paid off. I'm really happy I have them in my corner."

Hull's contributions to Zionsville have extended beyond basketball. She has donated her time with the school's Black Student Union and volunteered locally on behalf of fundraising campaigns for breast cancer research, all while maintaining a weighted 3.88 GPA in the classroom.

"She's just an unbelievable kid," Maguire said. "I don't think we could've had a better role model for girls in Zionsville or across the state of Indiana than Laila."

Follow Brian Haenchen on Twitter at @Brian_Haenchen.