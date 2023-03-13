Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
HOLAUSA

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda continue to spend time together

By Maria Loreto,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mpxvZ_0lHIcYDN00

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda continue to spend time together. The pair, who’ve known each other for years, was spotted while out on a hike together in Los Angeles.

RELATED:

Shawn Mendes gets sensual, shirtless, and sandy in a new jewelry campaign

Shawn Mendes and Jocelyne Miranda were spotted laughing and working out together

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1azFxv_0lHIcYDN00 GrosbyGroup
Mendes and Miranda

Mendes and Miranda were seen laughing and enjoying a drink as they hiked. Mendes wore a Penn State sweater, some pants, and sneakers, while Miranda wore maroon pants and a green sweater. In one photo, the two are seen laughing and in another they’re seen looking for something on the ground, clearly looking comfortable with each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CAtB8_0lHIcYDN00 GrosbyGroup
Mendes and Miranda

Mendes has been seen spending some time with Miranda, with neither of them discussing the nature of their relationship with the media.

Over the past week, Mendes was spotted leaving the release party for Miley Cyrus ’ new record alongside Sabrina Carpenter . The party was celebrating the release of Cyrus’s awaited “Endless Summer Vacation,” with the two leaving the party together. As Mendes greeted fans and shared a hug with them, Carpenter made a dash towards the car, appearing to want to keep the relationship away from the public eye.

Over the past year, Mendes and Carpenter have been seen on various occasions together. While nothing has been confirmed, the gossip account Deux Moi shared an anonymous tip that revealed that Mendes and Carpenter looked were “very comfortable” and like they were “clearly on a date” while out in a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Ashton Kutcher Picks Up Kids Dimitri, 8, & Wyatt, 6, From School In The Rain: Photos
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Casual Jennifer Lopez rocks cargo pants, messy bun at new $64M home with Ben Affleck
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Photos of Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Kissing Have Fans Furious
Los Angeles, CA8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando Make Rare Appearance Together at Fashion Show
West Hollywood, CA4 days ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL1 day ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Billie Eilish and Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Arrive Hand in Hand to the Oscars Afterparty
Beverly Hills, CA4 days ago
Check out JLo and Ben Affleck’s new home in the Pacific Palisades
Los Angeles, CA8 days ago
Royal family officially moving to the US this year
Washington, DC3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy