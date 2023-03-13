Southern Illinois becomes first U.S. university to open crematory

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Ninety-two people have already applied to enroll in Southern Illinois University’s mortuary science program, said director and associate professor Anthony Fleege.

“That’s our largest group ever,” Fleege said. “To have applications this early, we usually are still accepting students into the summer months.”

One reason could be the new crematory that opened last month. He said it’s the only one at any university in the country.

“They get the theory behind it, and then they get the hands-on [experience] at the crematory, so that puts our students a little bit ahead of other schools that just offer the certification program,” he said.

The move came after a decade of discussions. Fleege said the crematory will be used for any unclaimed bodies at the local coroner’s office, as well as for any donated cadavers.

“Our students are seeing that even though you don’t have an embalming or a full funeral, you still are going to have some sort of service and disposition for that loved one,” he said.

When it comes to how many people opt for cremation, Fleege said Illinois mirrors the country, with individuals choosing cremation about 55% of the time. He expects that number, though, to grow to as much as 75% over the next several years, which is why the training offered at SIU is so important.

“When they’re done being used by the med students, then they’re cremated and returned to the family, so our students will be learning from those cadavers or donors,” he said.

SIU is one of only five universities in the country offering a bachelor’s degree in mortuary science.

