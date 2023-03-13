Cocaine Wildcat: Animal found wandering the streets after drug exposure

With the box office still buzzing over a surprise hit movie about a bear in the woods hopped up on extreme stimulants, it should go without saying that illicit substances should be kept away from mankind’s furry friends.

And yet, the Cincinnati Zoo now has a new resident in its care because a wildcat was found wandering around the city streets high on drugs.

Initially, shelter wardens got reports back on January 28 of a leopard that had been spotted in a tree. However, upon arriving at the scene, the cat in question was not a leopard, but rather a small breed of wildcat called a serval.

The cat, named Amiry, had been living secretly as someone’s pet, an illegal act in Ohio, and had apparently escaped its captivity during a police traffic stop, according to the Associated Press.

Once captured, Amiry was transported to Cincinnati Animal CARE, who did a genetic test and a routine drug test. The drug test showed the animal had cocaine in its system, while the DNA test confirmed it was a breed that is illegal to own in the state.

In a statement, CARE wrote, “Our facility is not equipped to house wildlife,” so Amiry was then transported to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

NPR has reported that the animal’s now-former owner has cooperated with authorities and handed over ownership of Amiry as well as paid for its care until a new permanent home can be found.