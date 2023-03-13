Volkswagen picks Canada over Oklahoma for electric vehicle battery factory

German carmaker Volkswagen has decided to build a plant in Canada to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles , dashing Oklahoma’s hopes to land the multi-billion dollar venture that would have received a huge financial boost from Oklahoma taxpayers.

A statement from the Volkswagen Group announcing the decision says, "The Group and its battery company PowerCo have selected St. Thomas in Ontario, Canada to establish Volkswagen’s first overseas gigafactory for cell manufacturing, which will produce sustainable unified cells."

The plant is expected to begin production in 2027.

The decision was another blow to Gov. Kevin Stitt and other state officials who lost out to Kansas last year on a similar project. In both cases, the plans would have been located at the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, about 45 miles from Tulsa. In 2020, electric automaker Tesla chose Austin, Texas, over Tulsa for a manufacturing facility.

“There’s no doubt that today’s announcement was disappointing," Stitt said.

"We would have rather seen those thousands of jobs come to the U.S., specifically Oklahoma, than go across the border to Canada. That said, Oklahoma has never been in a position to compete with an entire country for a major project, but that’s exactly what we did and it’s a testament to the hard work of state leaders in the Legislature and the Commerce Department who are making Oklahoma the most business-friendly state in the nation. Now we are right back to work pursuing additional opportunities in the pipeline and will continue our critical efforts to help companies who are already in Oklahoma expand and grow. I remain committed and optimistic that if we continue to work together, Oklahoma will land one of these historic opportunities.”

The state Legislature and the governor recently modified incentives approved last year for the Panasonic plant.

Under the new legislation, Volkswagen would have received nearly $700 million in state rebates if the company spent at least $3.6 billion on the project and hit employment benchmarks beginning with at least 500 full-time workers in its first year and ramping up to 3,500 full-time staff by years four and five. The legislation approved last year required 4,000 jobs to qualify for the incentives.

Once fully staffed, Volkswagen would have ranked in the top 40 of employers overall in Oklahoma and in the top 20 of private employers.

Spokespersons for the Volkswagen Group did not respond Monday to inquiries about Oklahoma's incentives. A Volkswagen Group board member who also serves on the PowerCo board, said in a news release, "Canada and Ontario are perfect partners for scaling up our battery business and green economy jobs, as we share the same values of sustainability, responsibility and cooperation."

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat said Monday that he would establish an economic development committee to study the full range of questions related to Oklahoma’s bids for businesses and failures to land them. Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said he would lead the examination.

“I want to look at the whole strategy of economic development through the course of this,” Treat said.

The senator compared his planned study to what Oklahoma City did in 1991 after losing an airline company’s project to Indianapolis. That study led to the popular MAPS initiatives that have funded improvements throughout the city.

“And I think we have an opportunity as a state to make a real difference if we figure out why we’re not gaining these,” he said.

Treat said his past reviews have discounted the impact of conservative social policies.

