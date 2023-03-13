Open in App
Providence, RI
The Providence Journal

Sabina Matos announces run for 1st Congressional District seat. What to know.

By Patrick Anderson, The Providence Journal,

3 days ago

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos is in. Who will be next to jump into the race to replace David Cicilline in Congress ?

Matos on Monday officially launched her campaign for the 1st Congressional District, saying "Rhode Islanders deserve a champion who has a deep connection and commitment to the vibrant communities that make up our state" in a news release.

The Providence Democrat is the first major candidate to commit to a congressional run, and she is not expected to be the last. A s many as a dozen potential opponents are "exploring," "considering" or "seriously considering" jumping into the race. Since Matos signaled she would run late last week, no other candidates have made the move.

More: With Cicilline stepping down, who might run for RI's 1st Congressional District seat?

Who is Sabina Matos?

Matos was elected to her first full term as lieutenant governor in November after finishing the remaining 21 months of Gov. Dan McKee's term when he replaced Gina Raimondo as governor.

A former Providence City Council president, Matos would be the first woman to represent Rhode Island in Congress since 1991 and first Black woman ever.

Matos moved to the United States from the Dominican Republic when she was 20 years old. She is a graduate of Rhode Island College.

"I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and continue fighting for the things that matter to Rhode Islanders: addressing affordable housing, protecting reproductive freedom, working to solve our climate crisis, and standing up to threats to our democracy," Matos said.

While she brings experience at the statewide level, Matos does not bring independent wealth or notable fundraising prowess. She started this year with $488 in her state campaign account and $144,000 in outstanding personal loans to her campaign.

Her skill in debates is also somewhat unknown, as she only did one televised primary debate last year and declined invitations to two other debates.

Who else might run?

The list of potential Democratic candidates includes: House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, White House special assistant Gabe Amo, Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera, Providence City Councilman John Goncalves, state Senators Dawn Euer, Sandra Cano and Meghan Kallman and former Sen. Cynthia Mendes.

On the Republican side, Matos's GOP opponent for lieutenant governor last year, Aaron Guckian, has said he is considering a run. State Rep. Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung and former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung have not ruled it out.

Who will be lieutenant governor?

Matos will not resign as lieutenant governor while running for Congress, spokesman Evan England said Monday.

So unless she wins the 1st Congressional District race, she'll remain in office under a term that lasts until 2026.

If she does win, McKee, who appointed her to the post in 2021, will have the privilege of naming someone else to be lieutenant governor.

Will she move to CD1?

A year ago, current 2nd Congressional District U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner lived in the 1st District, and although the law does not require a candidate for Congress to live in the district they are running in, Magaziner moved from Providence's East Side to Cranston in order to live in the district he is representing.

Matos lives in Providence's Silver Lake neighborhood, which is in the 2nd District, but England said she "is committed to moving her family to CD1."

Whether she will move before the vote or only if she wins is unclear.

When will the special election be?

Dates for the primary and special elections to replace Cicilline have not been set yet.

"The Department of State is continuing to collaborate with the Governor’s Office, the Board of Elections and the local cities and towns" to come up with a date, Faith Chybowski, spokeswoman for Secretary of State Gregg Amore wrote in an email.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Sabina Matos announces run for 1st Congressional District seat. What to know.

