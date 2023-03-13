Men make $12,000 more per year than women in Colorado

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Across the United States, the gap in pay between men and women remains wide, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau .
Tuesday will mark Equal Pay Day , which is the date that symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year, according to the National Committee on Pay Equality . Data: Colorado still losing clout as ‘it’ state
According to the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey in 2019, the national average for pay was $53,544 for men and $43,394 for women.
The gap is even wider in Colorado, where men make $60,574 compared to women, who make $48,381. The gender pay gap in our state is $12,193, according to the data.
States with the highest gender pay gap
Here is a look at the states with the highest gender pay gap, according to the U.S. Census Bureau :
- Wyoming: $21,676
- Utah: $17,303
- Washington, D.C.: $16,032
- Louisiana: $14,926
- Washington: $14,609
- North Dakota: $13,950
- New Jersey: $13,434
- Oklahoma: $13,302
- Massachusetts: $13,217
- Illinois: $12,997
States with the lowest gender pay gap
Here is a look at the states with the lowest gender pay gap, according to the U.S. Census Bureau :
- Puerto Rico- “Not statistically different,” U.S. Census Bureau said.
- Vermont: $4,600
- Nevada: $6,013
- Hawaii: $7,022
- California: $7,162
- Maryland: $7,594
- Florida: $7,705
- North Carolina: $8,247
- Arizona: $8,452
- Rhode Island: $8,473
The median earnings were based on full-time, year-round civilian employees that were 16 years and older, the U.S. Census Bureau said.
