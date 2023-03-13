Men make $12,000 more per year than women in Colorado

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Across the United States, the gap in pay between men and women remains wide, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau .



Tuesday will mark Equal Pay Day , which is the date that symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year, according to the National Committee on Pay Equality .

According to the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey in 2019, the national average for pay was $53,544 for men and $43,394 for women.

The gap is even wider in Colorado, where men make $60,574 compared to women, who make $48,381. The gender pay gap in our state is $12,193, according to the data.

States with the highest gender pay gap

Here is a look at the states with the highest gender pay gap, according to the U.S. Census Bureau :

Wyoming: $21,676 Utah: $17,303 Washington, D.C.: $16,032 Louisiana: $14,926 Washington: $14,609 North Dakota: $13,950 New Jersey: $13,434 Oklahoma: $13,302 Massachusetts: $13,217 Illinois: $12,997

States with the lowest gender pay gap

Here is a look at the states with the lowest gender pay gap, according to the U.S. Census Bureau :

Puerto Rico- “Not statistically different,” U.S. Census Bureau said. Vermont: $4,600 Nevada: $6,013 Hawaii: $7,022 California: $7,162 Maryland: $7,594 Florida: $7,705 North Carolina: $8,247 Arizona: $8,452 Rhode Island: $8,473

The median earnings were based on full-time, year-round civilian employees that were 16 years and older, the U.S. Census Bureau said.

