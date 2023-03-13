1992 GJ homicide victim identified by MCSO

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office worked with Othram to determine the remains of a man murdered in Grand Junction 31 years ago.

The homicide victim was positively identified as Etus Thomas “ET” Romero.

Romero was reportedly 26 at the time of his death and a military veteran who lived in New Iberia, Louisiana.

MCSO investigators learned Romero allegedly traveled from Louisiana to Grand Junction in the fall of 1991 with two people.

Romero reportedly lived in a house that no longer exists in Grand Junction on 4th Street, near Whitman Park.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office sent skeletal evidence to Othram’s laboratory in The Woodlands, Texas to use advanced forensic DNA testing with the hopes of establishing an identity of the victim or a close relative.

Further investigation by officials led to a potential sibling, who shared a DNA sample that confirmed a sibling relationship with Romero.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information regarding this case to contact Investigator Pete Burg at 970-244-3263 or Investigator Anthony West at 970-244-3270.

