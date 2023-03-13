Open in App
Enfield, CT
Journal Inquirer

With woman missing, Enfield assault, robbery case dropped

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vNFhq_0lHIaK2100

A Hartford Superior Court prosecutor last week dropped charges against a former Enfield man who was accused of pistol whipping and robbing a woman during a prostitution appointment at the Motel 6 on Hazard Avenue in Enfield because authorities have been unable to contact the woman.

Willie Valentin, now 26, who has listed addresses in Hartford and Enfield, had been held in lieu of $250,000 bond since his Aug. 26 arrest on charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault in the July 17 incident. He was later charged with violating probation conditions in an old gun case, and $100,000 was added to his bond.

Valentin was released from jail after prosecutor Richard Rubino on Thursday entered the “missing witness nolle,” which ends the case for now. It can be revived if the complainant gets back in touch with authorities within 13 months.

