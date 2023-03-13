Don Lemon’s ratings-challenged ‘CNN This Morning’ gets shakeup
By Alexandra Steigrad,
3 days ago
CNN tapped two veteran executive producers on Monday to oversee Don Lemon’s ratings-challenged and controversy-marred “CNN This Morning.”
Longtime CNN producer Lauren Mensch and Chris Russell, who recently was the executive producer for NewsNation’s “On Balance with Leland Vittert,” will grab the reins from Eric Hall, according to the cable news network.
The new producers bring plenty of experience to try to right the sinking ship. Mensch was most recently executive producer of “CNN Newsroom” with Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell. She will lead the show’s editorial direction and lead the team in the control room during the 6-9 a.m. hours.
Russell, who previously worked with CNN CEO Chris Licht at CBS News, will lead production during the dayside and evening hours to set the show up for the following morning.
They will report to Ryan Kadro, senior vice president of content strategy.
By comparison, Fox News’ “Fox & Friend s ” averaged 1.2 million total viewers and 170,000 average demo viewers for the month. MNSBC’s “Morning Joe” nabbed 895,000 total viewers and 107,000 demo viewers.
Comments / 0