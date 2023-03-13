Open in App
Wilmington, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Star News

Man found guilty in Pender County of murder of UNCW student and Army veteran

By Chase Jordan, Wilmington StarNews,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGLcf_0lHIYBVs00

A Pender County jury found Raymond Lee Brooks Jr. guilty in the death of Chris Stewart, a 23-year-old college student in 2020.

Brooks was convicted in Pender Superior Court on charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He was sentenced to serve life in prison, plus 2 to about 4 years, with the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

Brooks, of Bladen County, was one of three suspects charged in connection with the crimes. The others were Brandon Tyrell Chambers, of Willard, and Myasia Morange, also of Bladen County. Morange and Chambers are being held at the Pender and New Hanover county jails, respectively.

The co-defendants' cases are still pending.

Stewart was found dead in Rocky Point at Millers Pond Park on March 27, 2020. He was a student at the University of North Carolina Wilmington working towards a degree in criminal justice.

Before UNCW, he graduated from Pender High School and was a member of the JROTC program. He joined the U.S. Army and served in Afghanistan and continued serving in the reserves. Stewart received many awards for his service.

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with the area’s latest news by signing up for the StarNews newsletter and following us on Facebook and Instagram.

Reporter Chase Jordan can be reached at cjjordan@gannett.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wilmington, NC newsLocal Wilmington, NC
Lawyer says driver was doing donuts before crash that killed UNCW student
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man
Wilmington, NC14 hours ago
The trials and tribulations of finding out what Cape Fear cops are paid
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shooter arrested after one injured in Onslow County, victim expected to recover
Richlands, NC1 day ago
Duplin County Sheriff’s Office investigating shootings into homes
Warsaw, NC17 hours ago
Craven County deputies arrest suspected con artist, held under $1 million bond
New Bern, NC2 days ago
Law enforcement looking for illegal trash dumper in Craven County
New Bern, NC1 day ago
Fayetteville robber duo took $1,200 from victim’s pocket at Lowe’s, police looking for suspects
Fayetteville, NC20 hours ago
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing woman
Atkinson, NC23 hours ago
Suspect in custody after shooting injures one in Onslow County
Richlands, NC2 days ago
Raleigh man arrested for accident in Carteret County
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
West Brunswick High School student hit by car in front of school
Shallotte, NC1 day ago
Woman busted as raid finds 8 lbs. of heroin in Sanford home; suspect also nabbed on Fayetteville drug charges, police say
Sanford, NC1 day ago
Female Marines honored at Camp Lejune
Jacksonville, NC20 hours ago
NC State student dies after accidental overdose, university spokesman says
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Weekend shooting reported at Town of Atkinson School Gym
Atkinson, NC4 days ago
Laurinburg police investigate after Scotland County School bus involved in crash
Laurinburg, NC1 day ago
Man pleads guilty in connection to 2021 Harris Teeter parking lot shooting, robbery
Wilmington, NC3 days ago
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of UNCW student in 2020
Rocky Point, NC6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy