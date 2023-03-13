Man found guilty in Pender County of murder of UNCW student and Army veteran

A Pender County jury found Raymond Lee Brooks Jr. guilty in the death of Chris Stewart, a 23-year-old college student in 2020.

Brooks was convicted in Pender Superior Court on charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He was sentenced to serve life in prison, plus 2 to about 4 years, with the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

Brooks, of Bladen County, was one of three suspects charged in connection with the crimes. The others were Brandon Tyrell Chambers, of Willard, and Myasia Morange, also of Bladen County. Morange and Chambers are being held at the Pender and New Hanover county jails, respectively.

The co-defendants' cases are still pending.

Stewart was found dead in Rocky Point at Millers Pond Park on March 27, 2020. He was a student at the University of North Carolina Wilmington working towards a degree in criminal justice.

Before UNCW, he graduated from Pender High School and was a member of the JROTC program. He joined the U.S. Army and served in Afghanistan and continued serving in the reserves. Stewart received many awards for his service.

