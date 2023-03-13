Open in App
Youngstown, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

50 shell casings collected at separate Youngstown shooting calls

By Joe Gorman,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=482zOT_0lHIVEL600

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police collected over 50 casings after two separate shooting calls on South Side streets.

Reports said police received several calls about 12:50 a.m. Monday for gunfire in the 400 block of Clearmont Avenue. When they arrived, a woman and her son told police they were awakened by the sound of gunfire and bullets flying through their home.

Local men identified as Akron homicide victims

Police found bullet holes in the home and 20 empty .223-caliber shell casings, the kind of ammunition commonly used in AR-15 semiautomatic rifles. Police also found several .45-caliber shell casings, reports said.

Reports said the mother told police the shooting may have had something to do with her son’s recent testimony in a pretrial hearing for a shooting case.

No one was injured.

At about 7:15 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 500 block of Cameron Avenue, where officers found 26 empty .40-caliber shell casings in the street along with 20 empty 9mm shell casings. No one was injured there.

Also Friday, police responded to gunfire about 10 p.m. in the single-digit block of South Osborn Avenue on the West Side and found nine empty .45-caliber shell casings in the street there and bullet holes in a nearby home. No one was injured in that shooting.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Shots fired near Warren apartments, man hospitalized
Warren, OH1 hour ago
YPD arrests man on gun charge who was wanted on warrant from Austintown
Austintown, OH23 hours ago
Early release granted for man in Youngstown parking dispute shooting
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
U.S. Marshals looking for fugitive last seen on Youngstown's east side
Youngstown, OH22 hours ago
Man taken to hospital after being stabbed, police investigating
Warren, OH20 hours ago
Thieves getting bolder: Police threatened, taunted and shot by suspects in stolen KIAs
Cleveland, OH15 hours ago
Judge denies bail for man arrested after murders of three Youngstown men
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
New Castle police arrest suspect in shooting
New Castle, PA1 day ago
Hubbard police address concerns about reported threat
Hubbard, OH1 day ago
Youngstown to Puerto Rico drug case ends in plea
Youngstown, OH23 hours ago
Report: Home with children inside hit by gunfire
Warren, OH2 days ago
Firefighters free man’s hand pinned by tree
Hubbard, OH23 hours ago
Three accused in alleged Youngstown stolen beer scheme face more court hearings
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Struthers man sentenced for fight over parking space seeks release from prison
Struthers, OH2 days ago
1 in custody after search warrant yields drugs, cash
East Liverpool, OH14 hours ago
Judge again denies bond for man accused in deaths of 3 men in Summit County
Akron, OH2 days ago
Boardman man learns sentence in latest domestic case
Boardman, OH2 days ago
Man facing felony OVI charge in Boardman
Boardman, OH2 days ago
Warren man indicted on counterfeiting charges
Warren, OH1 day ago
3 indicted in stolen beer scheme in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
3 victims identified in Summit County homicides
Akron, OH3 days ago
New Castle man arrested, accused of shooting victim after trying to steal necklace
New Castle, PA1 day ago
Phantom Fireworks giving sandwiches to local police, firefighters
Youngstown, OH19 hours ago
Victims in Akron triple homicide identified as Youngstown residents
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
Mahoning County prosecutor opposed to parole for 5 inmates
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Kia, Hyundai thefts hit the Mahoning Valley
Struthers, OH13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy