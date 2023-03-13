Open in App
Athens County, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Logan Daily News

Recycling days scheduled for Hocking, Athens counties

4 days ago

The Athens–Hocking Solid Waste District has scheduled two spring 2023 recycling days, one each for Hocking and Athens County.

The Hocking County event will take place on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hocking County Fairgrounds, 100 N. Homer Ave., Logan.

The Athens County event will take place on Saturday, April 22 rom 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Athens County Fairgrounds, 286 W. Union St., Athens.

Items accepted for free:

• Household goods/furniture

• Clothing/fabrics/materials

• Books/CDs/DVDs

• Appliances, small household appliances (refrigerators, air conditioners and dehumidifiers cannot be recycled unless the freon is removed from them. Contact a heating and cooling professional to remove freon from appliances.)

• E-waste (computers, monitors, wires, printers, cell phones, tablets, laptops)

• Scrap metal (miscellaneous metal items)

• Tools and building materials

• Batteries (please tape lead acid and lithium ion)

• Medical supplies (no Rx)

• Single stream recyclables

• Mattresses/box springs

Items accepted for a fee:

• Flat screen TVs — $20

• Tube TVs – $40

• Flourescent tubes – 50 cents

• Compact bulbs – 50 cents

• Tires with rims — $4

• Tires without rims – 50 cents

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Athens, OH newsLocal Athens, OH
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, March 14
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chillicothe Passed a Grass Clipping Ordinance Making Blowing Grass into Roads Illegal Should Circleville?
Chillicothe, OH1 day ago
Saturday Free Food Distribution Event at Chillicothe's St. Peter Church
Chillicothe, OH1 day ago
On Development: Bye-bye farmland
Granville, OH1 day ago
Semi-trucks traveling through small Ohio village cause damage, safety concerns
Conesville, OH1 day ago
Leading food chain opens another new location in Ohio
New Albany, OH1 day ago
Circleville Downtown Building Looks to Restore More Historical Features
Circleville, OH3 days ago
Anonymous newsletter circulates Plain City
Plain City, OH1 day ago
Use an Indigenous name for Serpent Mound
Chillicothe, OH2 days ago
Where To Find Great Pies in Ohio
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Look Up! Vultures Have Returned to Ohio
Circleville, OH3 days ago
Circleville Man Receives Community Control for Breaking and Entering
Circleville, OH2 days ago
Can you keep zebras in Ohio? Here's a look at what animals are allowed and what aren't
Circleville, OH2 days ago
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge Reaches Major Construction Milestone
Parkersburg, WV3 days ago
Ohio parents debate banning book from school libraries
Hilliard, OH3 days ago
Man dead in crash involving 2 tractor-trailers and passenger vehicle
Point Pleasant, WV2 days ago
Clean energy program automatically opts customers in to higher rates
Columbus, OH4 days ago
The man the City of Columbus calls ‘The Godfather of the Short North’ has died
Columbus, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy