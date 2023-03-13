Recycling days scheduled for Hocking, Athens counties

The Athens–Hocking Solid Waste District has scheduled two spring 2023 recycling days, one each for Hocking and Athens County.

The Hocking County event will take place on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hocking County Fairgrounds, 100 N. Homer Ave., Logan.

The Athens County event will take place on Saturday, April 22 rom 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Athens County Fairgrounds, 286 W. Union St., Athens.

Items accepted for free:

• Household goods/furniture

• Clothing/fabrics/materials

• Books/CDs/DVDs

• Appliances, small household appliances (refrigerators, air conditioners and dehumidifiers cannot be recycled unless the freon is removed from them. Contact a heating and cooling professional to remove freon from appliances.)

• E-waste (computers, monitors, wires, printers, cell phones, tablets, laptops)

• Scrap metal (miscellaneous metal items)

• Tools and building materials

• Batteries (please tape lead acid and lithium ion)

• Medical supplies (no Rx)

• Single stream recyclables

• Mattresses/box springs

Items accepted for a fee:

• Flat screen TVs — $20

• Tube TVs – $40

• Flourescent tubes – 50 cents

• Compact bulbs – 50 cents

• Tires with rims — $4

• Tires without rims – 50 cents