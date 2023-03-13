Open in App
Columbus, GA
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

ABC leaks photos of ‘The Bachelor’ date in Columbus. Do you recognize these places?

By Justin Mitchell, Chelsea Madden,

4 days ago

Editor’s note: Potential “The Bachelor” spoilers ahead.

It’s official: Charity Lawson took her beau Zach Shallcross to Columbus for her hometown date on “The Bachelor.”

Charity is one of the final four women left in the ABC reality dating competition. She’s hoping to be last woman standing and for a proposal from Zach, who previously competed on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

The other three contestants who will explore their hometowns with Zach are Ariel Frankel, Gabi Elnicki and Kaity Biggar.

ABC leaked photos last week from Zach and Charity’s time in the Fountain City of Georgia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fdGDj_0lHITvmZ00
This week, Zach returns to the United States and sets off on a cross-country adventure to meet the families of his four remaining women in their hometowns. Here he is with Charity in Columbus, Georgia. ABC/ABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T0LkP_0lHITvmZ00
This week, Zach returns to the United States and sets off on a cross-country adventure to meet the families of his four remaining women in their hometowns. He traveled to Columbus, Georgia, to meet with Charity. ABC/ABC

It appears they talked on the Riverwalk and another outdoor spot that’s not easily identifiable from the photos. It appears the two walked hand in hand with white columns behind them. The couple also got intimate on the dance floor as a band played at a local venue.

Do you know where these photos of Zach and Charity were taken? Let us know by emailing Chelsea Madden, cmadden@mcclatchy.com.

You can watch “The Bachelor” Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC, YouTube TV and Hulu to see if Charity receives a rose.

