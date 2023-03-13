Kings-Bucks gameday live: Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status; latest on NBA playoff race

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status is uncertain as the Milwaukee Bucks prepare to face the Kings in a showdown between top Eastern and Western conference playoff contenders Monday night at Golden 1 Center.

Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable against the Kings after missing the past three games due to right hand soreness. He is having another MVP-caliber season, averaging a career-high 31.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

The Kings (40-26) are hoping to strengthen their hold on the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference following Saturday’s big road win over the Phoenix Suns. The Kings and Memphis Grizzlies are tied for second in the West, but Sacramento holds the tiebreaker based on conference record.

With 16 games remaining in the regular season, the Kings appear to be on the verge of ending the franchise’s NBA-record 16-year playoff drought. They are five games behind the top-seeded Denver Nuggets and 3 ½ games ahead of the fourth-place Suns.

The Bucks (48-19) sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 1 ½-game lead over the second-place Boston Celtics. The Bucks had won 19 of 20 before suffering a 125-116 overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors with Antetokounmpo out of the lineup Saturday.

Bucks at Kings

When : 7 p.m.

Where : Golden 1 Center

TV : NBC Sports California

Radio : Sactown Sports 1140

Odds : Bucks -2.0

Over/under : 244.5

Injury report

Bucks: PROBABLE — Wesley Matthews (foot). QUESTIONABLE — Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf).

Kings : OUT — Keon Ellis (G League); Neemias Queta (G League).

