Open in App
Sacramento, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Sacramento Bee

Kings-Bucks gameday live: Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status; latest on NBA playoff race

By Jason Anderson,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fpRuk_0lHITutq00

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status is uncertain as the Milwaukee Bucks prepare to face the Kings in a showdown between top Eastern and Western conference playoff contenders Monday night at Golden 1 Center.

Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable against the Kings after missing the past three games due to right hand soreness. He is having another MVP-caliber season, averaging a career-high 31.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

The Kings (40-26) are hoping to strengthen their hold on the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference following Saturday’s big road win over the Phoenix Suns. The Kings and Memphis Grizzlies are tied for second in the West, but Sacramento holds the tiebreaker based on conference record.

With 16 games remaining in the regular season, the Kings appear to be on the verge of ending the franchise’s NBA-record 16-year playoff drought. They are five games behind the top-seeded Denver Nuggets and 3 ½ games ahead of the fourth-place Suns.

The Bucks (48-19) sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 1 ½-game lead over the second-place Boston Celtics. The Bucks had won 19 of 20 before suffering a 125-116 overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors with Antetokounmpo out of the lineup Saturday.

Bucks at Kings

When : 7 p.m.

Where : Golden 1 Center

TV : NBC Sports California

Radio : Sactown Sports 1140

Odds : Bucks -2.0

Over/under : 244.5

Injury report

Bucks: PROBABLE — Wesley Matthews (foot). QUESTIONABLE — Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf).

Kings : OUT — Keon Ellis (G League); Neemias Queta (G League).

Upcoming schedule

March 13 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

March 15 at Chicago Bulls

March 16 at Brooklyn Nets

March 18 at Washington Wizards

March 20 at Utah Jazz

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Milwaukee, WI newsLocal Milwaukee, WI
Tempers flare as Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 46 in Sacramento Kings’ loss to Bucks
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo says Kings need time, experience to become contenders
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
Suns Coach Calls Out Referees After Bucks Loss
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dying man found in road after confronting person accused of stealing car, CA cops say
Gilroy, CA1 day ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo takes hit for Brook Lopez after Bucks-Kings brawl
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Massive Report About Ja Morant That Went Unnoticed Last Week
Memphis, TN2 days ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers will lose his greatest NFL advantage when he leaves the Packers
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers gives shout out to his favorite Green Bay restaurant
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Steph Curry's Amazing Quote About Klay Thompson
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
With Lazard (And Cobb?) to Jets, Packers Could Get Receiver in Rodgers Trade
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Lazard Beats Rodgers to Jets; Packers Will Get Comp. Pick
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Former Starting Linebacker Barnes Won’t Return to Packers
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
More than 80 Tahoe-area buildings damaged by ongoing winter storms, fire crews say
South Lake Tahoe, CA2 days ago
Packers Willing To Wait Until Draft To Trade Aaron Rodgers?
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Steph Curry Will Likely Make Exciting NBA History In Warriors-Clippers Game
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Kings-Bulls gameday live: Western Conference playoff watch after Suns’ loss; Sabonis baby
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Wife Of Missing Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Shares Painful Update
San Francisco, CA14 days ago
Weary Kings outlast Nets in lowest-scoring win; clinch first winning season since 2006
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
‘California love’: Kobe Brown helps Missouri open NCAA Tournament with win over Utah State
Columbia, MO17 hours ago
Packers Keep Creating Cap Space
Green Bay, WI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy