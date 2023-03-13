Roller Derby 1

Roller Derby makes the sport of football look like a walk in the park. With football, players make contact with other players for about 20 seconds. Then they chase after the ball and the play is over. At this point, the players can rest until the next play. But with roller derby, the extreme contact doesn’t stop until someone calls time out. The basketball court at the Athens Community Center was converted on Saturday to an official roller arena. The room was full of excited spectators and exceptional skaters for the Shamrock Showdown scrimmage presented by the Athens Ohio Roller Derby. The skaters were from our local teams, Appalachian Hell Betties and the Black Diamond Betties. The ladies showed off their skating abilities, while fighting their way to score the most points.