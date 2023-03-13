Haters Slam Rihanna For ‘Flat’ Vocals After Her Oscars Performance

Rihanna sent emotions reeling shortly after she graced the Oscars’ stage for her performance of “Lift Me Up.”

On March 12, the Bajan beauty sang her Oscar-nominated smash from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever during the 95th Academy Awards. Donning a shimmery layer of jewelry over her precious baby bump, the Fenty beauty CEO’s vocals soared throughout the room as she sang along with a beautiful choir.

After the long-awaited performance hit the internet, fans showered the soon-to-be mother of two with praise for her Oscars appearance. But a few internet haters were quick to criticize the hitmaker, noting how her vocals fell “flat” during certain peaks of the song.

“Y’all really don’t know great singers or music, this was not good but bless y’all heart!” wrote one user in the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk , who reposted the performance.

“Man stop lying, she sounds horrible,” another person wrote, while a third user chimed in:

“Y’all lie so bad sound like someone singing in the shower I love her too but not this song or how she sung it.”

Social media defends Rihanna after her Oscars performance

As the Rih slander began to pick up across social media, a few fans stepped in to defend the Grammy Award-winning singer.

“I applaud her pregnant women be struggling to breathe correctly, so i can only imagine what it took for her to sing this,” wrote one fan. Another user commented:

“I don’t want to see anyone talking sh– about Rih or the song, you guys forgot for whom and why this song was made.”

“The live sounds better to me then the radio. She ate,” a fourth user wrote.

Despite the criticism, Rih still received a standing ovation for her performance at the ceremony Sunday. Her rapper boo A$AP Rocky was there to witness the big moment. Video footage captured the Harlem native and proud father smiling and raising his glass toward the stage after Rihanna finished her tribute song.

The A$AP Mob affiliate looked dapper for the occasion, too. Rocky wore a clean white and black embroidered tuxedo to the ceremony.

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their adorable 10-month-old son in May 2022. Now, the couple is expecting their second child together.

What did you think of Rihanna’s Oscars performance? Was it giving flat or fierce vocals? Tell us in the comments section!

