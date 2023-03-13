Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Make First Public Appearance Since 3rd Baby
By Rebekah Gonzalez,
4 days ago
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo made their first public appearance since welcoming their third child in January . The new parents hit the red carpet at Vanity Fair 's annual Oscars party on Sunday night (March 12th). The appearance also marks the couple's first joint public outing since cheating allegations were made against Levine in September.
The outing comes five months after an Instagram model Sumner Stroh shared a video to TikTok reportedly sharing screenshots of messages she had received from Levine after months of no contact. One alleged message had the singer posing a "serious question" when he asked Stroh: "I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name in Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."
Levine addressed the scandal shortly after writing , "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family." The family's newest addition joins their two daughters, 6-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace .
