Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Make First Public Appearance Since 3rd Baby

Photo: Getty Images

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo made their first public appearance since welcoming their third child in January . The new parents hit the red carpet at Vanity Fair 's annual Oscars party on Sunday night (March 12th). The appearance also marks the couple's first joint public outing since cheating allegations were made against Levine in September.

The outing comes five months after an Instagram model Sumner Stroh shared a video to TikTok reportedly sharing screenshots of messages she had received from Levine after months of no contact. One alleged message had the singer posing a "serious question" when he asked Stroh: "I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name in Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."

Photo: Getty Images North America

Photo: Getty Images North America

Photo: AFP

Photo: Getty Images North America

Levine addressed the scandal shortly after writing , "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family." The family's newest addition joins their two daughters, 6-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace .

Last month, Prinsloo reacted to a clip teasing that her husband Adam Levine would publicly address his cheating scandal on a podcast . The Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper faked out fans after sharing a clip that seemingly teased the Maroon 5 frontman would be her next guest. "I have to tell you, I was a huge Maroon 5 fan and I'm glad that you agreed to sit down with me today and discuss the scandal surrounding the infidelity in your marriage," Cooper said as tense music played. "How many times did you cheat with women that you met on Instagram?" She later revealed that her guest is actually Pitch Perfect star Adam Devine , who was often mistaken for the singer at the time the scandal came to light .