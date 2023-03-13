Bay Area storm brings power outages, damage

( KRON ) — Nearly 300,000 PG&E customers are without power after heavy rain and strong winds that disturbed the morning commute led to hazardous conditions across the Bay Area Tuesday. The excessive rainfall from the latest storm could bring the potential for heavy flooding as well as downed trees and power lines. The rain is expected to dry up by Wednesday and Thursday before some more showers for St. Patrick’s Day weekend, according to KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable.

The National Weather Service also issued a High Wind Warning for the entire Bay Area effective Monday night through Wednesday morning. Peak gusts in the valleys are expected to reach between 40 and 50 miles per hour while coastal gusts are expected to reach between 55 to 70 miles per hour.

Tuesday, March 14

10:55 p.m. — Number of those without power drops slightly, remains over 200K

The number of PG&E customers without power dropped to 201,230 Tuesday night, with most affected customers remaining in the South Bay.

March 14, 2023, 10:30 p.m. Affected Customers San Francisco 912 Peninsula 43,941 North Bay 2,953 East Bay 40,462 South Bay 112,962 Bay Area Total 201,230

9:40 p.m. — Over 200K remain without power

Current Bay Area outage numbers indicate that there are 218,787 PG&E customers currently without power. The majority of those impacted are in the South Bay.

March 14, 2023, 9:30 p.m. Affected Customers San Francisco 262 Peninsula 48,655 North Bay 3,562 East Bay 45,358 South Bay 120,950 Bay Area Total 218,787

9:20 p.m. — Storm causes flooded roads in Guerneville

KRON4’s Gayle One reports from Guerneville.

8:55 p.m. — 97 mph gust recorded in Santa Cruz Mountains

The San Jose State Weather Lab recorded a gust of 97 mph at its Mt. Umunhum Weather Station at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, according to a tweet from the lab . “What a day,” the tweet read.

For context, that’s over 3 mph faster than the average Major League Baseball fastball speed, which is 93.9 mph according to the Associated Pres s.

Graph: SJSU Weather Lab

8:50 p.m. — Potential landslide threatens homes in Santa Rosa

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal reports from Santa Rosa.

8:15 p.m. — Oakland city crews respond to 32 fallen tree reports

City crews in Oakland responded to 32 reports of trees and limbs that fell during Tuesday’s winds, the city posted on social media. “Please continue to report any infrastructure emergencies you observe (downed trees, flooding, depowered traffic signals) by immediately calling OAK311,” the post read.

8 p.m. — Downed tree into power lines in Napa resolved

Napa County firefighters working with CalFire crews resolved a down tree that went into power lines near homes on Rancho Drive in Napa, according to CalFire.

7:20 p.m. — Westbound lanes of Oregon Expressway in Palo Alto reopen

Westbound lanes of the Oregon Expressway have reopened after earlier being closed due to tree debris, according to Palo Alto Police

5:50 p.m. — Strong winds knock down trees in Union City

KRON4’s Justin Campbell reports from the scene.

5: 38 p.m. — Downed tree smashes into Livermore apartment complex

A large tree fell onto the Autumn Springs apartments in Livermore Tuesday afternoon. A photo from KRON4’s Amanda Hari showed a large section of the building had been damaged and was open to the elements.

5:25 p.m. — Car crushed by giant tree in Walnut Creek

A giant free fell and landed on a car on Hillview Drive in Walnut Creek as heavy winds battered the Bay Area. Photos shared by a neighbor on Nextdoor showed the car’s roof crushed by the tree.

4:50 p.m. — Nearly 300K PG&E customers without power

There are 296,067 customers without power, according to the latest figures from PG&E. The majority of those impacted are in the South Bay.

March 14 — 4:30 p.m. Affected Customers San Francisco 1,004 Peninsula 63,731 North Bay 8,186 East Bay 91,988 South Bay 131,158 Total 296,067

4:45 p.m. — All lanes blocked on southbound Highway 85 in San Jose

A fallen tree has blocked all lanes on southbound SR-85 north of Fremont Avenue in San Jose, according to Caltrans. The CHP is diverting traffic to El Camino Real. According to the CHP, the tree fell on top of a vehicle.

4:30 p.m. — Three aircraft topped by wind at airport in Concord

Three small single-engine aircraft were toppled over by high winds at Buchanan Airport in Concord, according to the Contra Costa County director of airports. There were no occupants aboard any of the planes and nobody was around when it happened. No injuries were reported. Other aircraft at the airport have been secured.

4:15 p.m. — BART Red Line service suspended due to power outage

BART Red Line service is suspended between Richmond and El Cerrito del Norte due to a power outage at the Richmond Yard, BART tweeted . The Orange Line is connecting between Richmond and El Cerrito del Norte. “Plan extra time for travel,” BART is advising.

4:10 p.m. — Several large trees down at SF State

There are several large trees down on the campus of SF State.

A notice sent out to the campus community warned of “high winds and fallen trees on and around campus,” and advised exercising “increased caution while traveling.”

4:05 p.m. — BART experiencing major delay on Richmond Line

BART is experiencing a major delay on the Richmond Line in the Berryessa and Richmond directions due to an obstruction on the track at Richmond station, BART tweeted. “San Francisco passengers board the Berryessa train and transfer at Macarthur Station,” the tweet advised.

3:50 p.m. — BART train strikes fallen tree on Yellow Line

Service on BART’s Yellow Line is single-tracking between Concord and Pleasant Hill after a train struck a fallen tree on the track, according to a tweet from BART . The train that struck the tree has been taken out of service. “Staff and Fire Department is responding to the situation,” the tweet said. “Please plan extra time for travel.”

Photo: BART

3:20 p.m. — Downed trees, power lines in Palo Alto

Embarcadero Road is closed in both directions between Bryant Street and Kingsley Avenue due to fallen trees and downed power lines, according to Palo Alto PD . “With debris cluttering many roadways as a result of high winds, please be alert and obey any other temporary closures you may encounter,” police advised.

3:15 p.m. — Live wires down in Brisbane, road closed

The 400 block of Sierra Point Road is closed to vehicular traffic due to downed live wires, according to Brisbane PD. PG&E has been notified with no estimate, police said. “Please adhere to the road closure and areas that are taped off for your safety,” police advised.

3:10 p.m. — Road closure, power outage in Piedmont due to downed power lines

PG&E crews are on the scene in Piedmont with power lines down and damaged on Moraga Avenue, according to the Piedmont Police Department. Moraga is closed between Maxwelton and Highway 13, the department posted. There is no ETA for when the road will reopen.

3:00 p.m. — High winds lead to falling trees across Bay Area

Widespread incidents of falling trees related to high winds and wet weather conditions are being reported across the Bay Area.

In Hercules, heavy winds have brought down several trees and Refugio Valley Road has been closed at Pheasant Drive and Country Road, according to Hercules PD.

In Foster City, a large tree is blocking southbound Shell Blvd. north of Hillside Boulevard, according to Foster City PD. People are advised to avoid the area.

Contra Costa Fire posted a photo of a fire vehicle that had its windshield smashed by a falling tree branch.

Photo: Contra Costa Fire

2:55 p.m. — Water rising on Highway 37 near Vallejo

Video shot from Highway 37 on the way to Vallejo showed waves from the Bay crashing up along the roadside.

2:50 p.m. — Emergency crews on scene of SF falling glass

Emergency crews are on the scene in the area of 555 California Street between Montgomery Street and Spring Street due to “an obstruction,” according to the SF Department of Emergency Management . People are being asked to avoid the area, expect traffic delays and consider alternate routes.

2:32 p.m. — Shelter in Place ordered due to falling glass in SF

A Shelter in Place has been ordered for 555 California Street due to glass falling off a high rise, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department . Street closures are in effect for the area.

2:28 p.m. — BART experiencing system-wide delay due to weather

BART is experiencing a “major delay system wide” due to weather conditions, according to a tweet from the transit agency . There is no word on when the delays could be resolved.

1:25 p.m. Mountain View Avenue in San Rafael reopened

Mountain View Avenue has been reopened after being shut down earlier Tuesday due to an arcing power line, according to officials.

12:45 p.m. — 155K customers without power due to storm

PG&E’s latest power outage report showed 155,393 customers were without power as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Downed trees and high winds have been causing traffic and power issues all around the Bay Area.

If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it - and keep children and animals away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 911 and by calling PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.

March 14 – 12:30 PM Affected Customers San Francisco 2,111 Peninsula 26,254 North Bay 10,349 East Bay 56,931 South Bay 59,748 Total 155,393

12:45 p.m. — I-280 in Millbrae reopened

All lanes of southbound I-280 north of Hillcrest Boulevard in Millbrae have been reopened but expect residual delays in the area. The road was previously closed by a downed tree that has since been cleared.

12 p.m. — Road closed in San Rafael due to arcing power line

Crews are on the scene of power lines arcing on Mountain View Avenue in San Rafael. Mountain View Avenue is currently closed between Grand Avenue and Linden Lane. Video shows electrical activity from the power line sparking. San Rafael Police, San Rafael Fire and PG&E are on the scene.

Power is currently out in the neighborhood and SRPD advises that residents in the 0-99 block shelter in place.

11:45 a.m. — 16K without power

PG&E’s latest power outage report shows 16,135 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m.

March 14 – 10:30 AM Affected Customers San Francisco 217 Peninsula 2147 North Bay 4,253 East Bay 861 South Bay 8,657 Total 16,135

11:40 a.m. — Sir Francis Drake Boulevard cleared

Crews have cleared Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in West Marin after a major landslide closed the road in both directions. The roadway is completely open, according to Marin Public Works.

11 a.m. — Downed tree blocks I-280 in Millbrae

As of 10:59 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported a severe traffic alert and a downed tree blocking all southbound lanes of I-280 north of Hillcrest Boulevard in Millbrae. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

10:45 a.m. — Landslide in West Marin closes road

A major landslide in West Marin shut down Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in both directions. Units with the Marin County Sheriff’s Office are responding. Avoid the area if possible.

7 a.m. — Massive tree brings down power lines in Santa Rosa

A downed tree fell into power lines around 3:30 a.m. on Orchard near Spencer leaving about 700 residents (277 customers) without power, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

The tree appears to have fallen from a front yard. Fortunately for the homeowner the tree fell away from their home instead of on top of it. No injuries were reported.

Crews on scene said there is no estimated time for power restoration. With more rain and winds on the way, report power lines down to 911.

6:38 a.m. — Sonoma County school closed due to weather

The Guerneville School District in Sonoma County closed Tuesday as a precaution due to the hazardous weather forecast. There will be no in person or online classes.

5 a.m. — Flood Advisory in effect for North Bay

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the North Bay effective until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Expect potential urban and stream flooding that may impact highways, streets and underpasses.

Monday, March 13

6:42 p.m. — North Bay prepares for atmospheric storm

Marin County crews conducted clean-up efforts to prepare for damages ahead of the next storm. KRON4’s Terisa Estacio reports at one of the areas recently damaged by the previous storm.

5:32 p.m. — Evacuation warning issued for parts of Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County has issued evacuation warnings for Paradise Park, Felton Grove, Soquel Village and the lake area of Watsonville due to the risk of flooding.

5:16 p.m. — Elementary school monitoring nearby creek levels

One East Bay elementary school is monitoring creek levels which previously flooded and damaged the school during the New Year’s Eve storm. KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun spoke with school officials to learn more.

4:30 p.m. — BART experiencing delays

BART is experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes due to wet weather, according to an alert .

4:00 p.m. — City of San Carlos closes trails

The City of San Carlos will be closing trails at Big Canyon and Eaton Parks “until further notice” due to concerns about the upcoming storm, the city tweeted Monday . Additional San Carlos storm updates are available here .

Photo: City of San Carlos

3:50 p.m. — Oakland Zoo to close Tuesday due to weather

The Oakland Zoo will be closed on Tuesday “due to forecasts of heavy rain and wind,” the zoo announced in a tweet .

“If you have reservations to visit, you’ll be refunded automatically and no action needs to be taken on your part,” the tweet advised.

3:25 p.m. — Contra Costa County opens sandbag locations ahead of storm

Sandbag pickup locations are open across Contra Costa County ahead of the atmospheric river storm that’s rolling in Monday night into Tuesday. If you need sandbags in CoCo County , they are available in the following locations:

Ambrose Community Center- 3105 Willow Pass Rd, Bay Point Open M – F , 7 AM – 9 PM. Bring a shovel. Bags are located in a large green plastic trash bin on the west side of parking lot next to the fence line about 3/4 of the way back to the playing field.

3105 Willow Pass Rd, Bay Point Open M – F , 7 AM – 9 PM. Bring a shovel. Bags are located in a large green plastic trash bin on the west side of parking lot next to the fence line about 3/4 of the way back to the playing field. Byron Airport- 500 Eagle Court, Byron Open 24 hours, 7 days a week. Bring a shovel. Bags are located in front of the pump house near the flag pole.

500 Eagle Court, Byron Open 24 hours, 7 days a week. Bring a shovel. Bags are located in front of the pump house near the flag pole. County Public Works- 2475 Waterbird Way, Martinez Open 24 hours, 7 days a week. Bring a shovel. Bags are in a large gray plastic trash bin located at the parking stall north of the fueling station. Nearest cross street is Imhoff Drive.

2475 Waterbird Way, Martinez Open 24 hours, 7 days a week. Bring a shovel. Bags are in a large gray plastic trash bin located at the parking stall north of the fueling station. Nearest cross street is Imhoff Drive. Howe Homestead – 2950 Walnut Blvd, Walnut Creek Open 24 hours, 7 days a week. Bring a shovel. Bags and sand located in the parking lot.

2950 Walnut Blvd, Walnut Creek Open 24 hours, 7 days a week. Bring a shovel. Bags and sand located in the parking lot. Knightsen Farm Bureau/County Agriculture- 3020 Second Street, Knightsen Open 24 hours, 7 days a week. Bring a shovel. Bags and sand are located at the north end of the parking lot next to the building.

3020 Second Street, Knightsen Open 24 hours, 7 days a week. Bring a shovel. Bags and sand are located at the north end of the parking lot next to the building. West County Detention Facility- 5555 Giant Highway, Richmond Open 24 hours, 7 days a week. Bring a shovel. Bags are in a large gray plastic trash bin. The sand cradle is on the south side of the facility parking area.

2:45 p.m. — Latest on storm related highway closures

An atmospheric river storm making its way into the Bay Area Monday night into Tuesday has already resulted in various highway closures due to road hazards on the highway.

According to Caltrans, storm related road closures are impacting the following South Bay locations:

San Mateo – State Route-101 Southbound between Route 152 (east) to First Street in Gilroy – right lane blocked due to flooding

– State Route-101 Southbound between Route 152 (east) to First Street in Gilroy – right lane blocked due to flooding Santa Clara – State Route 9 Northbound / SouthBound from Saborn Rd to Redwood Gulch Rd is currently closed due to slide/debris removal operations

– State Route 9 Northbound / SouthBound from Saborn Rd to Redwood Gulch Rd is currently closed due to slide/debris removal operations San Mateo – State Route-101 Southbound of Broadway left HOV # 1 Lane is currently closed due to flooding

– State Route-101 Southbound of Broadway left HOV # 1 Lane is currently closed due to flooding San Mateo – State Route-84 Westbound (Portola rd to Fox Hill Road) is currently closed

– State Route-84 Westbound (Portola rd to Fox Hill Road) is currently closed San Mateo – State Route-35 Northbound / SouthBound – One way traffic from Alpine Road to Isenberg Ranch road due to Storm Damage repairs

10 a.m. — Storm conditions close roads around the Bay Area

Fallen trees and landslides have impacted traffic around the Bay Area. Plan to avoid these routes if possible and drive carefully:

Bret Harte Avenue in San Rafael has been reopened in both directions since a landslide that brought down a tree closed it in the 100 block, according to the San Rafael Police Department. Officials said crews will remain on scene for cleanup and that PG&E has turned the electricity off in the effected neighborhood. No homes are in immediate danger.

State Route 9 at Booker Creek Road in Saratoga is also closed in both directions due to rocks and downed trees, Caltrans reported. There is no estimated time of reopening.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.