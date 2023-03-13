Open in App
Illinois State
Belleville News-Democrat

Illinois state government is hiring. Here are 5 jobs open right now and what they pay

By Meredith Howard,

3 days ago

Whether you’re a college student looking to gain experience in social media, a skilled mechanic or an aspiring civil engineer, the Land of Lincoln is hiring for positions that may interest you.

The Work for Illinois website displays a map where you can search for open positions across the state. Additional information about application requirements is available online.

Here are five Illinois state government jobs currently accepting applications.

Automotive mechanic (medium/heavy trucks)

  • Department of Central Management Services

  • Pay: $4,746 to $6,328 per month anticipated

  • Location: Fairfield

  • Application deadline : March 17

Job responsibilities include, from the listing:

  • Under direct supervision of the Effingham Garage Automotive Shop supervisor, serves as a traveling mechanic at assigned locations.

  • Performs major repair and maintenance to steering/suspension, exhaust, brakes/airbrakes, shocks/struts/springs, diesel and gasoline engines, and computer-controlled automotive systems including fuel injection, cooling/heating, electrical systems and other components requiring service.

  • Operates diagnostic electronic testing equipment in order to discover mechanical problems and service vehicles equipped with complex electronic ignition and pollution-control systems.

  • Completes shop records such as mechanic time tickets identifying parts used and labor hours for each repair/maintenance procedure performed and submits to supervisor.

  • Performs basic upkeep and maintenance duties for the work area.

Student Intern, DuQuoin State Fair

  • Department of Agriculture

  • Pay: $15 an hour (up to $2,438 monthly)

  • Application deadline : March 20

  • Requires active enrollment at a college

Responsibilities include, from the listing:

  • Participates in an agency-sponsored program for a period not to exceed four years.

  • Assists professional staff in creating social media posts for the DuQuoin State Fair.

  • Serves as liaison to outside entities regarding advertising and schedule of promotional activities.

  • Assist in the DuQuoin State Fair press office by answering the phone, performing data entry, filing and answering basic questions from the general public.

  • Assist in taking photos and producing videos for the DuQuoin State Fair.

Conservation Education Representative

  • Department of Natural Resources

  • Pay: $2,464 per month

  • Location: Collinsville

  • Application deadline : March 22

  • Temporary, part-time position for no more than six months

Job responsibilities include, among others, according to the listing:

  • Under general direction, presents programs, activities and events to the public, school groups and special interest groups at Cahokia Mounds

  • Develops a familiarity with department rules, regulations and park history

  • Develops and implements the natural or outdoor recreational site’s interpretive program plan

  • Assists in the training of volunteers for ongoing needs or special events

Conservation/Historic preservation worker

  • Department of Natural Resources

  • Pay: $15 per hour

  • Location: Carlyle

  • Application deadline : March 31

  • Temporary, part-time position for no more than six months

Job responsibilities include, among others, per the listing:

  • Performs routine maintenance and janitorial duties of site buildings and public-use areas

  • Assists in area preparation and operation for the various hunting seasons

  • Operates and performs routine maintenance on equipment and vehicles

  • Assists in the inspection of public-use areas for safety and hazards

  • Explains site rules and regulations to users

Civil Engineer Trainee, District 7

  • Department of Transportation

  • Pay: $4,605 to $5,205 per month

  • Location: Effingham

  • Application deadline : March 31

“Under immediate supervision, this position performs technical work of a civil engineering nature in connection with the planning, design, construction and operation of transportation infrastructure. This position serves as a civil engineer trainee position for the department. Specific assignments will be made based on location (district or central office) and candidate qualifications at time of employment offer,” the job listing says.

This position advertises the possibility of career advancement:

  • Possibility of promotion to a Civil Engineer I within seven to nine months.

  • Possibility of promotion to a Civil Engineer II within 12 to 24 months.

  • Possibility of promotion to a Civil Engineer III within 24 to 30 months.

