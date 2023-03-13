Suns Battle Warriors in Huge Road Test

The Phoenix Suns travel to battle the Golden State Warriors in what will be a massive road test for Monty Williams and company.

Who: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors

When: Monday, March 13 at 7 pm PST

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Spread (via SI Sportsbook ): Warriors -4.5

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Kevin Durant – OUT (left ankle sprain)

Landry Shamet – OUT (right foot soreness)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Draymond Green – PROBABLE (right ankle sprain)

Andre Iguodala – PROBABLE (right hip soreness)

Jonathan Kuminga – QUESTIONABLE (right ankle sprain)

Gary Payton II – OUT (right adductor soreness)

Ryan Rollins – OUT (right foot surgery)

Andrew Wiggins – OUT (family matters)

Anthony Lamb (Two-way)

Suns-Warriors Game Notes

The Phoenix Suns hope to bounce back from their loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder when they travel to take on the Golden State Warriors. The Suns haven't suffered consecutive losses since Jan. 16 and have won their last four-of-five.

Phoenix has allowed just 111.2 points per night defensively, good enough for No. 4 in the NBA.

They'll certainly have their hands full with Golden State tonight, who are second in the NBA in scoring offense with 118.1 points per night.

The backcourt of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson (NBA No. 1 and 2 in three-pointers made) needs no introduction. The duo recently combined for 58 points in their weekend win over the Milwaukee Bucks, which stopped a three-game losing streak for Golden State.

Jordan Poole completes Golden State's trifecta of three players who average 20 points or more per night. Andrew Wiggins isn't far behind with 17.1 per game.

The Suns have won all three matchups against the Warriors this season. A season series sweep for Phoenix would mark the first between the two squads since the 2017-18 season where Golden State ultimately got up to 18 consecutive wins over the Suns.

Phoenix (No. 4) is just 2.5 games ahead of the Warriors (No. 6) in the Western Conference standings.