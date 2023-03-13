CAC student receives workforce scholarship

A Central Arizona College student has been named a 2023 New Century Workforce Scholar – the only Arizona student chosen for this scholarship.

Kyle Cramer will receive a $1,250 scholarship, according to a press release.

This scholarship is the first of its kind to support students at associate degree-granting institutions on a national scale as they plan to enter the workforce upon the completion of a degree or certificate. The program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, the release added.

New Century Workforce Scholars are selected based on their academic accomplishments, leadership, activities and how they extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom.

More than 2,400 students were nominated from more than 1,300 college campuses across the country. Only one New Century Workforce Scholar was selected from each state.

“We congratulate Kyle for receiving this prestigious scholarship, and we are honored to partner with The Coca-Cola Foundation to recognize these outstanding achievements,” stated Phi Theta Kappa’s President and CEO Lynn Tincher-Ladner in the release. “Scholarship programs like this are integral for creating opportunities for students to succeed as they prepare to enter the workforce and for putting college completion within reach.”

The Coca-Cola Foundation is the global philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company. Since its inception in 1984, the foundation has awarded more than $1 billion in grants to support sustainable community initiatives around the world.

Phi Theta Kappa honor society recognizes the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helps them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of more than 3.8 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 countries, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges.