Rocky Mount Telegram

Physical trainer helps seniors become more fit

By By NANCY WEST-BRAKE Telegram Correspondent,

3 days ago

A local physical trainer who offers customized workouts and meals is developing a new clientele: senior citizens in assisted living centers.

Joshua Parker of Ques Motivational Fitness said he lost his grandparents to high blood pressure and diabetes and wants to help older people become more active.

“I want them to be able to do (things) without having to call a nurse,” Parker said, who is working with seniors at Brookdale Senior Living in Rocky Mount and Wilson House Assisted Living & Memory Care in Wilson.

“If they are in a rest home all day, they could become confined to a bed,” Parker said. “Their bones weaken. Exercise loosens them up and helps them become more mobile with day-to-day activities. That gives them the motivation to do more.”

Parker recounted the story of a 91-year-old client who told him after a workout that she was going back to her room to get on an exercise bike.

“She said she wanted her life back,” Parker said, adding that it “makes his heart smile” to see people doing better.

Parker is a former basketball and football player who told of being hit by a drunken driver in 2007.

“The accident put me down for 18 months,” he said. “I got arthritis and gained weight, so I started my own journey to become healthier.”

That included learning what and what not to eat, Parker said, and studying the human body. Eventually, Parker became certified as a personal trainer through Ifta Fitness.

“I started recording what I was eating and what I was doing in my workouts. I do that with my clients as well, and I’ve found that people can change their appearance drastically in as little as eight sessions,” he said.

Parker travels to his clients, who currently number 102, where they are, usually working out with them for one-hour sessions in their home gyms or outside at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex.

Most, he said, are women in their late 20s or early 30s who are looking to lose weight and tone up, but his oldest regular customers are a 77-year-old couple who work out with him three times a week.

Parker said he goes to Rocky Mount, Wilson, Louisburg, Greenville, Knightdale, Raleigh and Wake Forest, charging $40 for a one-hour session, $105 for up to four sessions a week or $350 a month. The monthly arrangement, Parker said, also includes meal planning, with him preparing and cooking five dinners a week Monday through Friday. He also offers meal planning and cooking separately by client request.

Parker said he does not have a set rate for seniors at assisted living facilities, asking only for donations of what they can afford.

Ques Motivational Fitness has videos on Instagram and Facebook under Ques Motivational Fitness. Parker can be reached at Quesmotivationalfitness@gmail.com.

