Service-minded people urged to seek Nash County board seats

One of the challenges facing the Nash County government will be recruiting people to run for the county Board of Commissioners, board Chairman Robbie Davis said last week during his state of the county address.

In addition to replenishing the ranks of the county’s elected officials, the county government also will be looking to fill key leadership roles in numerous county departments in the upcoming years.

With the primary elections for the November 2024 General Election slated for next spring, this would be a good time for anyone contemplating a run for public office to start campaigning, District 6 Commissioner Gwen Wilkins said.

In the November 2022 election, Commissioners Fred Belfield, 87, Wayne Outlaw, 75, and Robbie Davis, 70, all ran unopposed. In the primary election, Outlaw successfully turned away a primary challenge from a fellow Republican. Wilkins, 67, was challenged in both the primary and the general election.

In 2024, the terms of District 1 Commissioner Marvin Arrington, 71, District 3 Commissioner Dan Cone, 73, and District 5 Commissioner Sue Leggett 43, will expire.

Leggett and Cone announced that they are seeking re-election next year on Thursday at the Nash County Republican Party Convention.

“I’ve been told that I’ve had my share, but I’m not through yet,” Cone told the gathering of roughly 160 Republicans.

Wilkins, who is serving her first term in elected office, said the most attractive aspect of the job for her is being able to help people when they need it. She estimates that, with attending board meetings, committee meetings and workshops, she puts in about 40 to 50 hours a month on the job.

The annual salary of a commissioner is $11,056. The chairman earns $12,764. But the most difficult physically, emotionally and mentally taxing part of being a commissioner is convincing the electorate he or she is the right person for the job, she said.

Although Wilkins is a relative newcomer to holding elected office, she has a long history of service to the Democratic Party, locally and statewide, and already knew the rigors of seeking elected office.

“When I started my campaign, I told my children and grandchildren to take a good look at me. And that it would be the last they will see of me until the election was over,” she said, adding that the most time-consuming aspect of seeking office is connecting with voters. “There is no substitute for knocking on doors and talking to people face to face.”

As for Davis citing board recruitment as a challenge, Wilkins said she loves the job and has no plans to relinquish her seat on the board in the foreseeable future. As far as encouraging others to seek public office, “I’m always looking for good candidates,” she said.

Wilkins said people who are already involved in church and civic organizations are good people to talk to about seeking elected office. Along with a background in cooperative efforts, what sets a serious candidate apart from those dabbling in politics is a heartfelt desire to serve his or her constituents, she said.

“We don’t need benchwarmers on the board,” she said. “If you’re not going to engage with your constituents, you don’t need the seat.”