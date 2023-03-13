Miggins, Kleinheinz named all-conference

Entering the 2022-23 boys basketball season, it looked like a rebuilding season for the Marshall Cardinals. They were replacing essentially the entire varsity roster as a 10-man senior class had graduated, which included the Capitol - South Player of the Year Craig Ward as well as two more all-conference selections.

Instead of crumbling due to inexperience, Marshall held its own. The Cardinals finished in the middle of the Capitol - South standings with a 6-4 record and caught fire in the postseason. A pair of overtime nail-biters later, Marshall had repeated as regional champions before bowing out in the sectional round of the 2023 WIAA state tournament.

Two players in particular stood out as primary reasons for Marshall's continued success. The devastating pick-and-roll combination of sophomore guard Kenyon Miggins and senior big man Peyton Kleinheinz pushed the Cardinals to such heights. The coaches of the Capitol - South took notice, as well, as they named Miggins first team all-conference and Kleinheinz to the second team.

Kenyon Miggins, sophomore, first team all-conference

It was tough to break into Marshall's senior-heavy rotation last season, but Miggins still managed to assist in the Cardinals' run to the Division 4 state tournament despite only being a freshman. That flash of promise was just a taste of what was to come in 2022-23.

Miggins was one of the conference's most dangerous scorers this season, averaging 17 points per game to lead the Cardinals. More than just a scoring threat, he filled his role of point guard with eye-popping passes and defensive steals at the top of the key.

He also proved to be clutch. He averaged 20 points per game during Marshall's impressive run through the state tournament, highlighted by a 28 point outing against Pardeeville in the regional semifinal. His best game scoring the ball in the regular season came against Waterloo, where he knocked down four three pointers and went nuclear for 30 points.

Peyton Kleinheinz, senior, second team all-conference

A good number of Miggins' assists this season went to his reliable pick-and-roll partner, 6-foot-5 senior Peyton Kleinheinz. Kleinheinz was an invaluable scoring option for Marshall, putting up an average of 11 points per game. He also led the team in rebounding.

By far, Kleinheinz's best performance came in the final game of his high school career. Locked in a battle with conference rival Belleville in a sectional semifinal matchup, Kleinheinz scored Marshall's first 11 points on his way to a game-high 30 points. While the Cardinals would lose the game, Kleinheinz can always say he went out with a bang.

--

2022-23 Capitol - South boys basketball all-conference teams

FIRST TEAM

AC Strok, senior, New Glarus

DeMarcus Conner, senior, Belleville

Matt Buckman, sophomore, Cambridge

Kenyon Miggins, sophomore, Marshall

Kaden DeSmet, senior, Belleville

SECOND TEAM

Jack Erickson, junior, Belleville

Jacob Brabender, senior, Wisconsin Heights

Peyton Kleinheinz, senior, Marshall

Andrew Ace, senior, Belleville

Max Parman, senior, New Glarus

HONORABLE MENTION

Ethan Friedrich, senior, New Glarus

Nathan Meier, senior, Belleville

Rick Ugorji, senior, Waterloo

Nick Buckman, senior, Cambridge

Cayden Kennedy, senior, Wisconsin Heights

Drew Holzhueter, sophomore, Cambridge

Derek Adler, senior, Wisconsin Heights

Capitol - South conference champions: Belleville

Capitol - South conference Player of the Year: AC Strok, New Glarus