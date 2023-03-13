Open in App
Marshall, WI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Courier

Miggins, Kleinheinz named all-conference

By By Ryan Gregory,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XzO7_0lHIKIC100

Entering the 2022-23 boys basketball season, it looked like a rebuilding season for the Marshall Cardinals. They were replacing essentially the entire varsity roster as a 10-man senior class had graduated, which included the Capitol - South Player of the Year Craig Ward as well as two more all-conference selections.

Instead of crumbling due to inexperience, Marshall held its own. The Cardinals finished in the middle of the Capitol - South standings with a 6-4 record and caught fire in the postseason. A pair of overtime nail-biters later, Marshall had repeated as regional champions before bowing out in the sectional round of the 2023 WIAA state tournament.

Two players in particular stood out as primary reasons for Marshall's continued success. The devastating pick-and-roll combination of sophomore guard Kenyon Miggins and senior big man Peyton Kleinheinz pushed the Cardinals to such heights. The coaches of the Capitol - South took notice, as well, as they named Miggins first team all-conference and Kleinheinz to the second team.

Kenyon Miggins, sophomore, first team all-conference

It was tough to break into Marshall's senior-heavy rotation last season, but Miggins still managed to assist in the Cardinals' run to the Division 4 state tournament despite only being a freshman. That flash of promise was just a taste of what was to come in 2022-23.

Miggins was one of the conference's most dangerous scorers this season, averaging 17 points per game to lead the Cardinals. More than just a scoring threat, he filled his role of point guard with eye-popping passes and defensive steals at the top of the key.

He also proved to be clutch. He averaged 20 points per game during Marshall's impressive run through the state tournament, highlighted by a 28 point outing against Pardeeville in the regional semifinal. His best game scoring the ball in the regular season came against Waterloo, where he knocked down four three pointers and went nuclear for 30 points.

Peyton Kleinheinz, senior, second team all-conference

A good number of Miggins' assists this season went to his reliable pick-and-roll partner, 6-foot-5 senior Peyton Kleinheinz. Kleinheinz was an invaluable scoring option for Marshall, putting up an average of 11 points per game. He also led the team in rebounding.

By far, Kleinheinz's best performance came in the final game of his high school career. Locked in a battle with conference rival Belleville in a sectional semifinal matchup, Kleinheinz scored Marshall's first 11 points on his way to a game-high 30 points. While the Cardinals would lose the game, Kleinheinz can always say he went out with a bang.

--

2022-23 Capitol - South boys basketball all-conference teams

FIRST TEAM

AC Strok, senior, New Glarus

DeMarcus Conner, senior, Belleville

Matt Buckman, sophomore, Cambridge

Kenyon Miggins, sophomore, Marshall

Kaden DeSmet, senior, Belleville

SECOND TEAM

Jack Erickson, junior, Belleville

Jacob Brabender, senior, Wisconsin Heights

Peyton Kleinheinz, senior, Marshall

Andrew Ace, senior, Belleville

Max Parman, senior, New Glarus

HONORABLE MENTION

Ethan Friedrich, senior, New Glarus

Nathan Meier, senior, Belleville

Rick Ugorji, senior, Waterloo

Nick Buckman, senior, Cambridge

Cayden Kennedy, senior, Wisconsin Heights

Drew Holzhueter, sophomore, Cambridge

Derek Adler, senior, Wisconsin Heights

Capitol - South conference champions: Belleville

Capitol - South conference Player of the Year: AC Strok, New Glarus

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
Wisconsin women's basketball in search of new assistant coach
Madison, WI1 day ago
Wisconsin Woman Uses Hockey Fight Move To Beat Up Bus Driver
Madison, WI1 day ago
One Of The Most Miserable Cities In The Country Is In Wisconsin
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Opening date set for Oregon Culver’s
Oregon, WI2 days ago
3/15/23 Hometown Broadcasting News Wednesday
Eldorado, WI2 days ago
Check Out This Million-Dollar Home That Chris Farley Grew up in Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, WI21 hours ago
Vote for democracy on April 4
Fort Atkinson, WI2 days ago
This Wisconsin city ranks top 20 in the country for best pizza, just ahead of New York
Milwaukee, WI20 hours ago
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Spots in Wisconsin
Monroe, WI1 day ago
Friday Fish Fry blog week 3: Reviewing Southeast Wisconsin's best fish fry
Cedarburg, WI23 hours ago
Burrito Drive, an east side Madison staple, to close March 26
Madison, WI19 hours ago
Officials find missing woman in Lydon Station silver alert
Holmen, WI2 days ago
Report Finds Which Wisconsin City Has The Worst Traffic In The State
Milwaukee, WI22 hours ago
14-year-old charged with terrorist threats at Janesville middle school
Janesville, WI1 day ago
Dodgeville man dead after one-vehicle crash
Madison, WI1 day ago
Omro death victim identified
Omro, WI3 days ago
What Wisconsinites should know about recent bank collapses
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
MPD: Armed Madison man accused of physically fighting woman
Madison, WI1 day ago
Man allegedly punched Madison gas station customer, police report
Madison, WI1 day ago
Police on scene and streets blocked at Hwy 33 and Shepherds Drive in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI18 hours ago
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
Madison, WI3 days ago
Man, 60, expected to enter plea to bestiality charge in Wood County
Lodi, WI2 days ago
City Responds to Death of Beloved Friend and Colleague
Monona, WI4 days ago
One Arrested, One Hospitalized After Madison Fight Over Kitchen Appliance
Madison, WI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy