Rams 2023 free agency preview: Will David Edwards get another shot in LA?

David Edwards is one of the many offensive linemen hitting free agency for the Los Angeles Rams this season. Unfortunately for Edwards, he’s becoming available after a challenging 2022 season in which he played just four games and missed time with two concussions.

He had issues in pass protection when he was healthy so he’s not entering free agency on a high note, but perhaps the Rams will give him another shot as a potential starter by giving him a one-year deal with play-time incentives.

2022 stats

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

4 games

10 pressures allowed

3 sacks allowed

1 penalty

75.6 run-blocking grade

27.8 pass-blocking grade

PFF grade: 58.2 overall

Analysis

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Edwards endured a difficult 2022 season in which he played just four games. He missed Week 4 with a concussion, returned in Week 5 and then suffered a second concussion, which landed him on the shelf for the remainder of the year.

When he was healthy, Edwards struggled much more than he did in 2021, particularly in the passing game. He gave up three sacks in just four games and allowed 10 pressures, far too many for a starting guard.

Rams depth chart

Starter Backup Reserve Reserve

Left guard David Edwards* Tremayne Anchrum Jr. Matt Skura*

Right guard Coleman Shelton* Logan Bruss Chandler Brewer* Oday Aboushi*

*pending free agent

Positional need: Medium

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The tough part about the guard position for the Rams is that they have depth but not a lot of high-end talent. They can get by with the players they have, including Bruss, Anchrum and maybe even Joe Noteboom or Alaric Jackson, depending on who starts at left tackle, but it’s not the strongest group of guards.

It’s still a significant position of need because “getting by” isn’t enough in the NFL, but they’ve drafted and brought in players at that spot in the past. They just need to play better.

Prediction: Leaves in free agency

(AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

With his struggles in 2022 and injury history beyond just the concussions, I think the Rams will go in a different direction at guard. They want to give their top draft pick in 2022, Bruss, a shot to start after he tore his ACL. They’re also confident in Anchrum and have Jackson and Noteboom up front with their position flexibility.

Edwards’ market probably won’t be all that strong, so it’s possible he returns on a cheap one-year deal, but a split could be coming this offseason.