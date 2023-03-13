Alyssa Farah Griffin Spars With ‘View’ Co-Hosts Over Kamala Harris Not Getting a Fair Shake Because ‘She’s a Black Woman’

Alyssa Farah Griffin challenged her liberal colleagues on The View for arguing that criticisms of Vice President Kamala Harris are primarily based on her being a person of color.

On Monday, The View discussed the reported rift that has come up between Harris and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) — with Ana Navarro telling Democrats to “stop fretting” and just accept that Harris and President Joe Biden will likely pursue reelection together.

Navarro argued that Democrats who criticize Biden and Harris are only “playing into the hands of Fox News” by fueling the network’s negative commentary about them.

“Fox News every day goes after Kamala Harris trying to portray her as inept and some kind of bumbling fool. She’s not!” Navarro said. “Democrats have got to come out and reinforce Kamala. They’ve got to stop playing into the hands of these people who can’t stand that she’s the first woman of color vice president, and don’t want her to succeed.”

Griffin noted that the border crisis has remained a point of criticism for Harris ever since Biden tapped her to address immigration issues back in 2021. She also questioned whether the country has faith in Harris’ ability to take over for Biden if it ever became necessary.

“I feel like the Biden West Wing isn’t necessarily setting her up for success by giving her things she can go out and champion,” Griffin said. “I think there’s some concern about just the lack of a policy accomplishment that she’s made as vice president.”

“I’m surprised that there’s concern,” Sunny Hostin interjected. “I think it has a lot to do with this: she’s a Black woman. Black women get everything done.”

“What specifically?” Farah Griffin asked.

Hostin answered by referring to Harris casting the tie-breaking vote for the Inflation Reduction Act. She deflected from the question shortly thereafter by asking “what did Mike Pence do except put his lips firmly on the butt of Donald Trump?”

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com