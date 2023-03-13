Zimmerman, Fitch, take steps at State Capitol to help Waseca businesses grow

If there’s one thing that rests on Wasecans minds all year long, it’s business.

From new businesses starting up to others closing their doors, Waseca seems to always be buzzing with news surrounding businesses in the area. Unfortunately, lately, that news hasn’t been solely positive.

Itron closure

On Monday, February 27, Itron announced that it would be closing its doors. Having served Waseca since the 1990s, as well as employing over 400 people, the news came as a shock to many local residents.

“It was very surprising. Coming from a conversation I’d had with their plant manager six or seven weeks before that, this didn’t even seem to be on his radar,” Ann Fitch said.

Fitch is the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce, a position she’s held since 2018.

“It’s still really shocking to talk about, and of course our focus is on the families and employees and supporting them through this process,” Fitch said.

The closure prompted many to wonder what the city was going to do to keep businesses in Waseca, but Mayor Randy Zimmerman said the conversation is a little more complicated than simply gathering interest.

“It’s not that there’s a lack of interest. I’d say there’s a lot of interest, but unfortunately business owners know what they want,” Zimmerman said, comparing the mentality to Goldilocks. ”The one that’s ‘just right’ a lot of times is a new building, so we see businesses forgoing a lot of existing buildings.”

The reason for the specificity in what business owners want, Fitch said, is due to the risk of relocation.

“Relocating or expanding is a huge decision. Businesses aren’t just going to settle for something that kind of works. They want something that will fit what they want both spatially and financially,” Fitch said.

Both Fitch and Zimmerman agree that the one thing Waseca is missing to become more competitive in this business market, and to attract new businesses to the city, is “shovel-ready” ground.

Shovel-ready ground is ground that can be developed on right away, that has the infrastructure beneath it to support a new building. Unfortunately, Waseca doesn’t have a lot of that.

“It’s just like housing. If we only had existing homes, not everyone would move here, because not everyone wants to live in a place that someone else has lived in before,” Fitch said. “Diversifying our portfolio, in terms of what we have to offer, is so important.”

Recognizing this need, and making plans to meet it, is something both Zimmerman and Fitch are focused on, and it’s a big part of the reason why Zimmerman brought what he called “Team Waseca”, consisting of Carl Sonnenberg, Fitch, Kari Wadd, Blair Nelson, Michael Johnson, Brian Harguth, Alyssa Blowers and himself to the Capitol building in St. Paul over the last few weeks.

Capitol visit

“Two Mondays ago, I got an email from Rep. John Petersburg asking if we wanted to get back in on the state bonding bill. … He said that they were discussing it on Wednesday, and we jumped at the opportunity,” Zimmerman said.

The bonding bill, otherwise called a capital investment bill, is a process that the state goes through every two years. The state takes out a loan, and in turn passes that money on to cities to help with various projects, many of which surround infrastructure.

Normally, this process would have been completed by the end of the 2022 session, but political gridlock forced the bill to be delayed, giving Waseca a chance to get in on the competitive market.

“If we don’t get that funding, someone else will,” Fitch said. “There were a lot of other communities up there. If we’re not asking for it, it’s going to go to other parts of the state.”

Zimmerman said that, should the city receive funding from the state, the money will go toward infrastructure projects to help get Waseca’s developable land “shovel ready.” One of these projects will include a new water tower, to help with water pressure out at sites like the new Conagra building and the old Brown Printing facility.

For Zimmerman, getting this funding is crucial to helping Waseca grow without stress on its residents.

“We’re kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place. If we can secure this funding from the state to help, rather than put the burden on the local taxpayers, who are already stressed, then that’s what we have to do,” Zimmerman said.

The bill process is slow and is reportedly being held up by the minority Senate Republicans, who are trying to slow down the fast pace of the majority Democrats. But Fitch and Zimmerman are hopeful that Waseca will get the funding it needs to help produce locations for new businesses.

“We won’t know until we know, which is stressful. Otherwise, I thought it went well. We saw a lot of visible and audible support from senators,” Fitch said.

“Everyone knows our story, which helps gain attraction to secure funding,” Zimmerman added.

With all of this still very much up in the air, Fitch and Zimmerman are waiting anxiously, knowing that they’ve done a lot of good work and hoping they can pay that work forward to the city.

“I’m really proud of the steps Mayor Zimmerman has been taking. I think this is the first time we’ve had a mayor at the Capitol in a decade, and that’s great to see,” Fitch said.

“We’re doing everything we can to get us over this hump and out from between this rock and a hard place,” Zimmerman said.