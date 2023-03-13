Open in App
Houston, TX
TexansDaily

Texans Likely To Lose Ogbo Okoronkwo In Free Agency

By Coty M. Davis,

4 days ago

After signing a one-year deal with the Texans to return to his hometown last March, Okoronkwo finished the 2022 campaign with a pass-rush grade of 81.9 while creating 36 total pressures.

HOUSTON — The 2023 NFL free agency has begun, and the Houston Texans are on the verge of losing one of their top defensive linemen. According to KPRC , free agent pass rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo will have a "healthy market" this off-season.

Okoronkwo had a slow start to the 2022 campaign. But once he got acclimated to former coach Lovie Smith's defensive scheme, Okoronkwo finished his first season in Houston with 44 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits and five sacks.

After signing a one-year deal with the Texans to return to his hometown last March, Okoronkwo finished the 2022 campaign with a pass-rush grade of 81.9 while creating 36 total pressures — per Pro Football Focus.

Okoronkwo began his career with the Los Angeles Rams as the No. 160 overall pick during the 2018 NFL Draft. He registered 13 quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks during his first three seasons with the Rams but never had a chance to showcase his attribute as a pass rusher .

"Ogbo (Okoronkwo), I think he’s played good football since we’ve moved him into the starting lineup," Smith said. "He’s an athletic guy that plays hard every down. He can rush. A lot of times you’re looking at defensive ends, and he’s built to play the run and stay in their gaps. They need to play the rush and win the one-on-one battles. He can do that."

