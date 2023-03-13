Open in App
Adams County, MS
See more from this location?
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies discover Fentanyl during arrest warrant; Adams County man arrested

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KZ03F_0lHIDpur00

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 7, 2023, officials of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant on Marcus McDonald for the Sale of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Upon arrival, authorities located McDonald and placed him under arrest.

According to deputies, they seized 89 grams of suspected Ecstasy and 42 grams of marijuana. Sheriff Patten went on to confirm that the Ecstasy tested positive for Fentanyl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CdIie_0lHIDpur00

McDonald was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Trafficking a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Adams County, MS newsLocal Adams County, MS
Body of Louisiana man recovered from Mississippi River
Natchez, MS1 day ago
Missing Louisiana barge worker’s body found in Mississippi River
Natchez, MS2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mississippi man caught stealing girl’s bike from front yard
Mccomb, MS20 hours ago
Mississippi man’s family releases independent autopsy results after his body was found, officials say
Jackson, MS18 hours ago
Vidalia man accused of possessing over 400 Xanax tablets and other narcotics; arrested
Vidalia, LA3 days ago
4 LaSalle Parish residents cited for alleged deer hunting violations
Jena, LA2 days ago
Multiple shot at McComb apartment complex
Mccomb, MS4 days ago
Missing woman found fatally struck by car in Jackson
Jackson, MS5 days ago
Get ready for the filet mignon of chicken Mississippi. Restaurant chain opens third store in state soon.
Brookhaven, MS5 hours ago
Report: Mother, two daughters from Ethel drown in Louisiana
Ethel, LA3 days ago
McComb woman sentenced for filing false tax returns
Mccomb, MS6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy