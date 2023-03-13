South Carolinians head to California to aid in disaster relief

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man has arrived in California to aid those impacted by severe weather.

Charleston native Peter Gilmore is one of five volunteers from South Carolina heading to California.

They will join hundreds of disaster-trained Red Cross volunteers to provide shelter and hand comfort for those impacted by serve weather in California.

Millions of people across the state have been faced with heavy snow and flooding.

According to the American Red Cross, more than 600 people sought refuge on Sunday night.

Over the next week, volunteers will provide shelter, food, water, and relief supplies.

The South Carolina Red Cross says they are ready to send additional volunteers as needed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.