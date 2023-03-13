Dodgers Reliever Alex Vesia Talks Pitch Clock and Simple Approach to Season

Alex Vesia has quickly grown into one of the best lefty relievers in baseball. He talks how.

When the Dodgers traded for Alex Vesia after winning the World Series in 2020, it looked like a bit of a head scratcher. The club was sending Dylan Floro -- a right-handed reliever who got one of the bigger outs of the World Series against the Rays -- to Miami for a guy that posted an 18.69 ERA that season.

But Andrew Friedman and the front office proved once again to never question the process. Since acquiring Vesia, the 26-year-old has become one of the best left-handed relievers in baseball. He's put together a stellar 2.19 ERA over 104 appearances, chipping in 8 wins and 2 saves along the way.

The fireballing lefty talked about keeping himself motivated year after year in LA.

"Just never be satisfied. I think my goals just keep getting bigger and bigger each year. And I try to keep holding myself to that high standard."

And his day-to-day goals for the season? Well, he keeps that super simple.

"What ever situation I'm put in, put up a zero."



One small bit of concern in the new season for Vesia involves the rule changes implemented by MLB this winter. Along with shift restrictions and other changes designed to inject more run production into the game, the league also introduced the pitch clock.

Of all the superlatives you could use about Alex Vesia, hasty likely isn't one of them. He's a pitcher who takes his time on the mound. So, naturally, there's concern over whether he can adapt to the change and speed himself up in a way that doesn't make him rush. So far, the results have been ok.

"It's been an adjustment. My first outing I was kind of surprised I didn't get any violations called on me, so I think that's step in the right direction. Definitely that was something that was approached, like, 'hey you do take your time' and what not. But it's been fine."



The Dodgers will once again rely on Vesia to put up zeroes as the top left-handed option out of the bullpen in 2023.