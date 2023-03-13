Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Reliever Alex Vesia Talks Pitch Clock and Simple Approach to Season

By Clint Pasillas,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Diaqd_0lHICL7s00

Alex Vesia has quickly grown into one of the best lefty relievers in baseball. He talks how.

When the Dodgers traded for Alex Vesia after winning the World Series in 2020, it looked like a bit of a head scratcher. The club was sending Dylan Floro -- a right-handed reliever who got one of the bigger outs of the World Series against the Rays -- to Miami for a guy that posted an 18.69 ERA that season.

But Andrew Friedman and the front office proved once again to never question the process. Since acquiring Vesia, the 26-year-old has become one of the best left-handed relievers in baseball. He's put together a stellar 2.19 ERA over 104 appearances, chipping in 8 wins and 2 saves along the way.

The fireballing lefty talked about keeping himself motivated year after year in LA.

"Just never be satisfied. I think my goals just keep getting bigger and bigger each year. And I try to keep holding myself to that high standard."

And his day-to-day goals for the season? Well, he keeps that super simple.

"What ever situation I'm put in, put up a zero."

One small bit of concern in the new season for Vesia involves the rule changes implemented by MLB this winter. Along with shift restrictions and other changes designed to inject more run production into the game, the league also introduced the pitch clock.

Of all the superlatives you could use about Alex Vesia, hasty likely isn't one of them. He's a pitcher who takes his time on the mound. So, naturally, there's concern over whether he can adapt to the change and speed himself up in a way that doesn't make him rush. So far, the results have been ok.

"It's been an adjustment. My first outing I was kind of surprised I didn't get any violations called on me, so I think that's step in the right direction. Definitely that was something that was approached, like, 'hey you do take your time' and what not. But it's been fine."

The Dodgers will once again rely on Vesia to put up zeroes as the top left-handed option out of the bullpen in 2023.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Dodgers News: People Are Writing Off Max Muncy and Dave Roberts Loves It
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson Praises Clayton Kershaw as Great Teammate, Person
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Dodger Updates: Freddie Freeman Hurt, Barnes High on Prospects, Thompson Tired of Talking and More
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Padres News: Fernando Tatis Jr. Says We've Never Seen A Team Like The Friars
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Forced Out of WBC Game with Hamstring Issue
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Georgia college student on life support with brain bleed after spring break trip to Mexico
Athens, GA1 day ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals Plan For Freddie Freeman’s Return to Action
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Dodgers News: Broadcaster Tim Neverett is Excited to See What JD Martinez Can Do
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Remains in Struggle Mode at the Plate
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Padres News: Writer Predicts Friars Trade for All-Star Starting Pitcher From Athletics
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Joe Kelly Remembers All About Ruining Dodgers 2013 World Series Hopes with Cardinals
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Getting Evaluated by LA Doctors, Leaves WBC With Injury
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Dodgers Top Pitching Prospect Bobby Miller Has Been Battling Some Shoulder Issues This Spring
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Dodgers Spring Training Daniel Hudson Calls James Outman ‘Babe Ruth’ After Home Run Barrage
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dodgers News: Noah Syndergaard is Grateful to Be Learning from LA’s Coaches
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
Austin Barnes Has High Expectations for Dodgers' Young Pitching Prospects
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Chargers News: RB Ezekiel Elliot Officially Released, Is LA His Next Stop?
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy