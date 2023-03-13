Open in App
The Ledger

Responding to state order, Florida Polytechnic offers no services for gender dysphoria

By The Ledger,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lbc54_0lHIBj4z00

Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland has responded to a state order to document services provided for people with gender dysphoria.

Chris Spencer, Director of Florida’s Office of Policy and Budget, sent a memorandum to all state universities in January directing them to describe the services they offered. Gender dysphoria describes a sense that one’s gender identity does not align with their biological sex or gender assigned at birth.

Protest:Polk abortion-rights advocates rally in response to six-week bills filed in Legislature

Investigator:Pilot attempted evasive move just before Winter Haven collision

In Florida Polytechnic's response, Vice President and General Counsel David A. Fugett wrote that the school does not provide any of the services described in Spencer’s memo. The university contracts with Lakeland Regional Health “to provide students with general medical services addressing acute conditions, minor illnesses, and injuries.”

Fugett wrote that the school contracts with BayCare to provide “free, voluntary and confidential counseling services for students facing personal issues that may interfere with their academic success.”

Florida Polytechnic is the newest member of the State University System and is the second smallest in enrollment.

