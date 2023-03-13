Open in App
Baltimore, MD
RavenCountry

Ravens BREAKING: Calais Campbell Cut - But Returning Later?

By Raven Country at SI Staff,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k2heO_0lHIBfY500

Calais Campbell has one more year left on his Ravens contract but at age 36 he’s been cut … at least for now.

The Baltimore Ravens have cut defensive end Calais Campbell as part of Monday’s NFL business … with the release saving the club $7 million, making the Ravens cap-compliant.

However, his future in Baltimore might not be over.

Campbell, 36, has one more year left on his contract and he was considering retiring before opting for one more season.

The incentive for him to return? Among other things …

Campbell is one sack away from amassing 100 for his career, a significant milestone.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t," Campbell said of including that number in his retirement thoughts. "I had plenty of opportunities to get it this year and didn’t get it done. So, sometimes it’s like, ‘Well, man, it wasn’t that important to you because you didn’t get it done.’ I had the guy in my arms a couple of times, and just missed him.

"So, it’s not the top of the list, but it’s something I really want.”

Campbell is a six-time Pro Bowler and finished last season with 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 14 quarterback hits over 14 games.

He considered retirement last year but he decided to return for a shot at a Lombardi Trophy. That can happen again … especially as Ravens GM Eric DeCosta has said he wants to Campbell to return for at least another year.

