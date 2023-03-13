Open in App
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay School Board names Claude Tiller the district's new superintendent

By Danielle DuClos, Green Bay Press-Gazette,

4 days ago
GREEN BAY ― The Green Bay School Board has selected Claude Tiller as the district's new superintendent, starting July 1. He will be the first Black man to hold the position.

Tiller is the assistant superintendent over high school transformation with the Detroit Public Schools Community District, a district of 53,000 students and more than 100 schools. The Green Bay School District's enrollment is 19,000 students with 42 buildings.

The board is expected to make it official Monday night with a vote to offer the position to Tiller.

“The board was fortunate to have two very qualified individuals from which to choose,” Board President Laura McCoy said in a news release. “The board very much appreciates all of the feedback we received from staff, parents and community members. Dr. Tiller was selected due to his experience working in an urban environment, proven results in closing achievement gaps and demonstrated experience building relationships.”

The board is expected to approve Tiller's contract in April. Interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer will return to her previous role as deputy superintendent in July when Tiller takes over the superintendent role.

Tiller beat out Jenny Risner for the position. Risner is the director of special services for the Seaside School District in Oregon.

Both candidates had public meet-and-greets March 6 and 7, answering questions from the public about how they would lead the district. The sessions were live streamed on the GBAPS Steam YouTube page and can be viewed there.

About Claude Tiller

Before serving as assistant superintendent in Detroit, Tiller was the school improvement grant facilitator and monitor for the Michigan Department of Education, where he helped low-performing high schools achieve higher SAT scores.

He has worked in public schools as a director of finance and operations, consultant and a district turnaround specialist. He has also served as an adjunct university instructor, community ombudsman, secondary school principal and a classroom teacher.

He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan, a master's of education from Bowling Green State University in Ohio, an education specialist certificate from Wayne State University in Detroit and a doctorate in education from the American College of Education in Indiana.

Danielle DuClos is a Report for America corps member who covers K-12 education for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Contact her at dduclos@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @danielle_duclos. You can directly support her work with a tax-deductible donation at GreenBayPressGazette.com/RFA or by check made out to The GroundTruth Project with subject line Report for America Green Bay Press Gazette Campaign. Address: The GroundTruth Project, Lockbox Services, 9450 SW Gemini Drive, PMB 46837, Beaverton, Oregon 97008-7105.

