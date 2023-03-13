Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
LSUCountry

Three Takeaways From No. 1 LSU's Series Sweep of Samford

By Zack Nagy,

4 days ago

Tommy White is back while Dylan Crews continues doing Dylan Crews things.

No. 1 LSU is fresh off of a weekend sweep of Samford in Alex Box Stadium, and with SEC play inching closer, this program is heating up at the right time.

The Tigers started off the 2023 season shot out of a cannon. Despite suffering a loss to Iowa during their time at the Round Rock Classic, Head Coach Jay Johnson’s group has responded in a big way, essentially clobbering each opponent in their path ever since.

Over the weekend, LSU went ahead and handled business against Samford after run-ruling their squad several times. From freshmen getting it done to Thatcher Hurd proving he’s a weekend starter, the depth of this team is significant.

Here are three takeaways from the Tigers’ sweep of Samford:

Jared Jones is That Guy

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound freshman did it all over the weekend, but his Friday and Saturday night performances couldn’t have been scripted any better. Jones hit back-to-back-to-back-to-back (4) home runs over a two game period.

After blasting two moon shots on Friday, Jones came back on Saturday night to do much of the same, hitting two home runs coming in both the first and third inning. Drawing comparisons to Mark McGuire from this program, the youngster has shown he has all the makings of hitting 20+ homers in Year 1 with the Tigers.

Jones is up to six home runs on the season as LSU nears conference play this weekend against Texas A&M.

Thatcher Hurd is a Weekend Starter

Hurd put together a phenomenal showing against Butler last Monday. Striking out the side in back-to-back innings to start off the night, Hurd quickly proved that he is capable of being a weekend starter, and against Samford he got that opportunity.

This LSU pitching rotation is gifted. To have someone as gifted as Hurd being your midweek starter, even though it was on a Monday for once, shows the level of talent Coach Johnson is working with.

Through six innings on Monday against Butler, Hurd totaled 11 strikeouts with 54 strikes thrown on 73 pitches. The performance earned him a chance to get a weekend start against Samford where Hurd made the most of his opportunity, earning the win on Sunday.

Tommy White is Back

The first-year Tiger suffered a shoulder injury on Opening Day, holding him out for a few games, but White is back to his old ways. It didn’t take long for the youngster to get into a groove, but the weekend series against Samford solidified his status.

White cranked out two home runs on the weekend, adding a double to his stat line as well, getting it done for the Tigers. A grand slam on Sunday exploded LSU’s lead on their way to run-ruling their opponent once again.

As White gets back to his old self, Dylan Crews continues doing Dylan Crews things and the emergence of the freshmen at the plate, the Tigers’ batting order looks special as SEC play begins this weekend against Texas A&M.

