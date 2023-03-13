Chris Beard hired at Ole Miss 2 months after Texas firing

Editor’s Note: The above video is of Texas basketball’s reaction to earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

(KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorns basketball coach Chris Beard has a new head coaching job just two months after he was fired at Texas.

Beard was officially named the head basketball coach at the University of Mississippi Monday morning, the school announced.

Beard was fired by UT after he was arrested and accused of domestic violence in December.

Beard was charged with assault by strangulation/suffocation – family violence, a third-degree felony, after being accused of choking and hitting his fiancée.

UT initially suspended Beard while it conducted an investigation into the situation. On Jan. 5, the school announced it had fired Beard. The termination letter from UT claims Beard was fired “for cause.”

In late December, Beard’s fiancee Randi Trew released a statement through her attorney, stating she didn’t want to press charges against Beard.

“Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention upon our family, friends, and the University of Texas, among others,” the statement said. “As Chris’ fiancée and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event. I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself.”

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza dismissed Beard’s domestic violence case on Feb. 15, saying “after a careful and thorough review of the evidence, recent public statements, and considering Ms. Trew’s wishes, our office has determined that the felony offense cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Rodney Terry stepped in for Beard as acting head coach and led Texas (26-8) to the Big 12 Tournament championship and a No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament. Texas was 7-1 at the time of Beard’s suspension in December.

Ole Miss statement on Beard

Ole Miss struggled to a 12-21 record this season, finishing near the bottom of the SEC. The school will introduce Beard at a press conference in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday at 5 p.m.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Beard and his daughters, Avery, Ella and Margo, to the Ole Miss family,” Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter said in a statement. “We thoroughly evaluated a number of outstanding candidates, and there is no doubt Coach Beard is one of the top coaches in the nation. After conducting due diligence and speaking to a number of individuals on and off the court, it was evident he is the right person to guide our team to greatness.”

“I am honored to be joining the Ole Miss family and excited to get started at this great university,” Beard said in a statement. “I can’t express how grateful I am to Chancellor Boyce, Keith Carter and the rest of the search committee for their belief in me to lead this program. I am really looking forward to being an active part of the Oxford community. I know we have one of the best venues in the country in the SJB Pavilion, and we are going to work tirelessly to build a championship caliber program. I can’t wait to connect with our players and recruits and begin this journey together. Hotty Toddy!”