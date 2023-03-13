Open in App
Fort Myers Beach, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Miami Herald

‘Message from heaven’: See what a Florida beach patrol officer found from Hurricane Ian

By Madeleine Marr,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MR6zX_0lHIA51500

Lost — then miraculously found.

A Southwest Florida woman has been reunited with a precious heirloom that was thought gone forever six months after Hurricane Ian ripped through the area.

Last Wednesday, the Town of Fort Myers Beach posted two pictures on Facebook of a wedding plate a beach patrol officer had just stumbled onto behind the Bay Oaks Recreational Center, about two miles from where it was lost.

TV News station NBC2 picked up the story and an eagle-eyed viewer named Starla Mullarkey recognized the piece of china as belonging to a neighbor friend of hers, Gail Conner, who was out of state.

Jennifer Dexter, spokeswoman for the Town of Fort Myers Beach, confirmed that Mullarkey contacted authorities and picked up the dish for safekeeping on Friday.

Mullarkey told the Miami Herald that Conner was relieved to find out her prized possession was safe because it has “special” meaning. The dish was a gift from her late sister, the maid of honor at her 1978 wedding who was killed in a car accident by a drunk driver at age 34 in 1990. Conner’s beachside house was destroyed by the storm but the plate somehow survived.

The white scalloped porcelain plate featuring blue wedding bells reads “Love, Joy and Happiness” on the front. The back is inscribed: “God bless you with many years of happiness! Love, Audrey.”

“When I looked at it, it was so beautiful because it’s a message from heaven ,” Conner told NBC2, adding that it been stored in a box, but now she will find the perfect place for it when her new home is built on Fort Myers Beach.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Giant African land snail invasion puts parts of Fort Myers into quarantine
Fort Myers, FL17 hours ago
What’s red tide doing to Florida’s marine life? ‘We really need to get our act together’
Tampa, FL2 hours ago
Weird creature seen wallowing on Florida doorbell camera. ‘Scared the heck out of me’
Lehigh Acres, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Residents find giant African land snails in their Fort Myers neighborhood
Fort Myers, FL16 hours ago
Spring Break on Fort Myers Beach post Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers Beach, FL2 days ago
Minnesotans with Florida home still picking up pieces 6 months after Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers Beach, FL2 days ago
The Kidnapping Of Carlie Brucia: What Happened To The Florida 11-Year-Old?
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Why are NYPD cruisers driving through SWFL?
Lehigh Acres, FL2 days ago
Tempers flare at Collier County Commission over stagnant East Naples ‘rubble lot’
Naples, FL2 days ago
Family speaking out after loved one was murdered in Cape Coral
Cape Coral, FL2 days ago
Federal agents raid Naples home of wanted former Maryland official
Naples, FL1 day ago
7 Florida cities among the top 'allergy capitals' of US in 2023
Orlando, FL2 days ago
‘Outpouring of love’: Owners of Fort Myers Beach restaurant destroyed by Ian donate $100K
Fort Myers Beach, FL2 days ago
Southwest Florida Eagle M15 has exhausting day full of chasing intruder away from nest
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
Family confirms Englewood man died from brain-eating amoeba
Englewood, FL1 day ago
7 people rescued from boat crash near Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach, FL3 days ago
Tow truck trio accused of scamming Lee County residents
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Man steals boat from Fort Myers storage yard
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
A Florida mother and daughter bought a house, 2 cars with a dementia patient’s $542,000
Cape Coral, FL4 days ago
City of Cape Coral responds to settlement requested by former city manager
Cape Coral, FL3 days ago
FHP investigating fatal crash on U.S. 41 in Charlotte County
Punta Gorda, FL2 days ago
‘Fake violinists’ return to Cape Coral
Cape Coral, FL3 days ago
Two horses dead after being hit by car in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Watch: North Port Police nab burglary suspect
North Port, FL3 days ago
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
Venice, FL6 days ago
After their home was damaged by Hurricane Ian, Englewood family suffers another tragedy
Englewood, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy