Tiger Woods Hits Out at ‘Jilted Ex-Girlfriend’ Amid NDA Dispute

Joe Skipper/Reuters

Tiger Woods is hitting back at his ex over her efforts to break their non-disclosure agreement, citing a federal law involving sexual assault. Herman, who is publicly suing Woods for $30 million, has asked for the NDA’s cancellation under the federal Speak Out Act, which declares such agreements to be unenforceable after a sexual assault occurs. Woods paints a different picture. “Ms. Herman’s position is utterly meritless,” the golfer said in a series of court documents filed Monday and obtained by TMZ. Woods proceeded to call Herman a “jilted ex-girlfriend” and add that her reference to the Speak Out Act is “a transparent abuse of the judicial process that undermines the purpose of the federal statute and those whom the statute seeks to protect.” The suit revolves around an incident that occurred last year, when Woods allegedly broke a “oral tenancy agreement” by booting Herman from the home she was occupying on his property after the two broke up.

