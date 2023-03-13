Watch: Baby kangaroo rescued from crocodile-filled floodwaters

March 13 (UPI) -- Police in a Queensland, Australia, town came to the rescue of a baby kangaroo spotted struggling to swim in crocodile-infested floodwaters.

Queensland Police/Twitter

The Queensland Police Service said in a Twitter post that police responded in a boat when the joey was seen struggling to keep its head above the floodwaters in Burketown.

Police said a helicopter flying overhead reported two "very large crocs" swimming nearby.

The baby marsupial was plucked out of the water and given a ride back to dry land, where it was seen hopping away.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com