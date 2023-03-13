Bank Robber Nabbed Driving Stolen Car At South End Traffic Stop: Police

A traffic stop found that not only was a Cape Cod man driving a stolen vehicle, he had also robbed a bank earlier that same day, officials say.

Lukas Gauthier, of Mashpee, was arrested on Saturday, March 11 around 10:00 p.m. near Washington and East Berkeley Street on charges relating to driving the stolen car, but police soon uncovered that he was the same person who allegedly robbed a bank in Boston, according to the Boston Police Department.

Earlier that same day at around 11:00 a.m., 27-year-old Gauthier allegedly robbed a Bank of America on Massachusetts Avenue in Dorchester.

Gauthier passed a note to a teller and indicated that he was armed, although no gun was seen during the incident. The teller refused to pass over cash, and Gauthier ran from the bank.

Police did not find Gauthier after he escaped the bank, but were able to arrest him that same evening thanks to the traffic stop.

Gauthier is charged with:

Receiving a stolen motor vehicle

Operating after revocation or suspension

Attempted robbery of a bank

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Boston detectives at (617) 343-4742. Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).