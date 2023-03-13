Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Bank Robber Nabbed Driving Stolen Car At South End Traffic Stop: Police

By Morgan Gonzales,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LxT2T_0lHI7UOP00

A traffic stop found that not only was a Cape Cod man driving a stolen vehicle, he had also robbed a bank earlier that same day, officials say.

Lukas Gauthier, of Mashpee, was arrested on Saturday, March 11 around 10:00 p.m. near Washington and East Berkeley Street on charges relating to driving the stolen car, but police soon uncovered that he was the same person who allegedly robbed a bank in Boston, according to the Boston Police Department.

Earlier that same day at around 11:00 a.m., 27-year-old Gauthier allegedly robbed a Bank of America on Massachusetts Avenue in Dorchester.

Gauthier passed a note to a teller and indicated that he was armed, although no gun was seen during the incident. The teller refused to pass over cash, and Gauthier ran from the bank.

Police did not find Gauthier after he escaped the bank, but were able to arrest him that same evening thanks to the traffic stop.

Gauthier is charged with:

  • Receiving a stolen motor vehicle
  • Operating after revocation or suspension
  • Attempted robbery of a bank

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Boston detectives at (617) 343-4742. Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Arrest Made In Connection With Fatal Double Shooting At Boston Bar: Police
Boston, MA1 hour ago
Juvenile Slashes Lowell Mail Carrier With Machete After Threatening With Airsoft Rifle: Police
Lowell, MA22 hours ago
DA identifies Canton woman who was fatally struck by car in Westwood
Canton, MA17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Tried To Get Kids In His Car At Shrewsbury Bus Stop; Police Investigating
Shrewsbury, MA1 hour ago
Boston 12-Year-Old Missing For 4 Days Has History Of Running Away: Police
Boston, MA3 hours ago
(UPDATED) Police ID Elderly Woman Killed Crossing Street In Westwood
Westwood, MA23 hours ago
Bank robbery suspects indicted by grand jury
Boston, MA17 hours ago
Owner of Boston-area pizza chain accused of abusing employees, faces federal charge
Boston, MA21 hours ago
BPD Officers Arrest 17-Year-Old Suspect After Recovering Loaded Firearm During Investigation in Dorchester
Boston, MA1 day ago
Officers Arrest Suspect With A Loaded Firearm in Dorchester
Boston, MA2 days ago
Suspect wanted for murder of 79-year-old Malden man
Malden, MA1 day ago
Suspect Charged With Two Firearms After Shots Fired Call in Dorchester
Boston, MA2 days ago
Drug Trafficker Convicted On 16 Counts Of Distributing Fentanyl In Chelsea: DA
Chelsea, MA23 hours ago
Suspect accused of eating 75-year-old murder victim’s food, sleeping on couch after random killing
Boston, MA1 day ago
Prosecution of Medfield Starbucks barista accused of spitting in officer’s cup will not move forward
Medfield, MA17 hours ago
Boston Police Arrest Wanted Fugitive For Murder
Boston, MA2 days ago
Two Chelsea Police officers praised for their efforts to save man’s life inside grocery store
Chelsea, MA20 hours ago
GoFundMe created for Brockton family of 14-year-old boy shot dead; mother injured
Brockton, MA23 hours ago
Fugitive slashed 75-year-old Boston man’s throat, then ate his food and slept on his couch: DA
Boston, MA1 day ago
Multiple overdoses in Plymouth prompt warning from police: ‘It isn’t the 1980′s anymore’
Plymouth, MA1 day ago
'Prolific Pill Pusher': Gang Member Who Tricked People Into Buying Fentanyl, Meth Gets 10 Years
Chelmsford, MA1 day ago
ID Released For Driver Killed After Striking Tree In South Shore Town: DA
Kingston, MA1 day ago
Brockton man, accused of shooting girlfriend and killing 14-year-old stepson, held without bail
Brockton, MA2 days ago
Shop Owners Beaten, Woman Hospitalized: Suspect Charged In Boston Attack
Boston, MA3 days ago
Man accused of fentanyl trafficking in Plymouth, Bristol, and Norfolk Counties sentenced to prison
Taunton, MA2 days ago
Domestic Violence: Man Held Without Bail In 'Disturbing' Boston Attack, DA Says
Boston, MA2 days ago
Man accused of killing 13 year old in Mattapan appears in court after grand jury indictment
Norwood, MA2 days ago
Boston EMTs to protest at court hearing for woman accused of violently attacking paramedics
Boston, MA2 days ago
Woman Slashed Teen's Face In Unprovoked Attack At Boston Bus Station: DA
Boston, MA3 days ago
$1.5M In Stolen Vehicles: Haverhill Man Admits Running Ring That Used Stolen IDs To Buy Cars
Haverhill, MA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy