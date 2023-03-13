15-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A 15-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Anderson.

The Anderson Police Department said they responded to the 900 block of Railroad Street in reference to a shooting.

Officers entered an apartment where they located the teenager with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

Police said the teen was alert and was able to communicate with authorities following the shooting.

The teen said he was sitting outside with friends when a dark-colored Honda with peeling paint and tinted windows drove by them, circled back and began shooting from the passenger side.

The teenager said he did not know who had shot him according to officers.

No arrests have been made as of Monday.

The shooting is being investigated by the Anderson Police Department.

