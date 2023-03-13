Kingston declares snow emergency

KINGSTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The City of Kingston has issued a snow emergency beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday. The city said trash pick-up will not happen on Tuesday. Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
No parking is allowed on mandatory snow emergency routes for the duration or the emergency. Alternate side parking will remain in effect for the rest of the city. Those not on emergency move their vehicles to the odd side of the street no later than 9 p.m.
Snow emergency routes
- Hurley Avenue
- Schwenk Drive
- Lucas Avenue
- Washington Avenue
- Greenkill Avenue
- Wilbur Avenue
- Abeel Street
- O’Reilly Street
- Albany Avenue
- Broadway
- Foxhall Avenue
- Flatbush Avenue
- Clifton Avenue
- East Chester Street
- Garden Street
- Hasbrouck Avenue
- Delaware Avenue
- North Street
- East Strand
- Pearl Street
- Linderman Avenue
- Elaine Drive
- Garraghan Drive
- Frog Alley
- Cornell Street
- Andrew Street
- Mary’s Avenue
