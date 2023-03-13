Open in App
Kingston, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Kingston declares snow emergency

By Sara Rizzo,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OIhDn_0lHI4xgj00

KINGSTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The City of Kingston has issued a snow emergency beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday. The city said trash pick-up will not happen on Tuesday.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

No parking is allowed on mandatory snow emergency routes for the duration or the emergency. Alternate side parking will remain in effect for the rest of the city. Those not on emergency move their vehicles to the odd side of the street no later than 9 p.m.

Snow emergency routes

  • Hurley Avenue
  • Schwenk Drive
  • Lucas Avenue
  • Washington Avenue
  • Greenkill Avenue
  • Wilbur Avenue
  • Abeel Street
  • O’Reilly Street
  • Albany Avenue
  • Broadway
  • Foxhall Avenue
  • Flatbush Avenue
  • Clifton Avenue
  • East Chester Street
  • Garden Street
  • Hasbrouck Avenue
  • Delaware Avenue
  • North Street
  • East Strand
  • Pearl Street
  • Linderman Avenue
  • Elaine Drive
  • Garraghan Drive
  • Frog Alley
  • Cornell Street
  • Andrew Street
  • Mary’s Avenue
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Be a part of Albany’s largest snowball fight!
Albany, NY2 days ago
City of Albany prepares for incoming storm
Albany, NY4 days ago
Major water break reported in Rensselaer
Rensselaer, NY4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
CR-14 reopens in Berne, officials still urge caution in hill towns
Berne, NY1 day ago
3/16/2023: Not the brightest St. Patrick’s Day…
Albany, NY17 hours ago
CDTA bus stuck after water main break in Troy
Troy, NY2 hours ago
Staying safe while snowmobiling
Gloversville, NY1 day ago
Meet the Colonie man fixing model trains
Colonie, NY2 days ago
03/16/2023: In the clear after the nor’easter
Albany, NY1 day ago
Capital Region snow emergencies for March 13-14 storm
North Greenbush, NY4 days ago
Dutchess County rescinds travel ban Tuesday night
Poughkeepsie, NY2 days ago
Residents still without power in the Capital Region
Albany, NY2 days ago
5 things to know this Friday, March 17
Albany, NY5 hours ago
Albany officials announce new illegal gun tip line
Albany, NY22 hours ago
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: March 17-19
Albany, NY21 hours ago
Tree crushes porch on Averill Park home during storm
Averill Park, NY2 days ago
Trash and recycling schedule for City of Pittsfield
Pittsfield, MA2 days ago
Snow emergency declared in Catskill
Catskill, NY5 days ago
Albany County declares state of emergency due to storm
Albany, NY3 days ago
Lane Closures To Affect I-684 In North Salem
North Salem, NY2 days ago
Winter storm advisory issued by the Town of Colonie
Colonie, NY4 days ago
Police training exercise Thursday on Morris Street
Albany, NY1 day ago
LIVE ZOOM: City of Poughkeepsie DPW
Poughkeepsie, NY3 days ago
Restorations at Kate Mullany House almost complete
Troy, NY41 minutes ago
Popular Hudson Valley Bridge to Be Featured in Documentary
Kingston, NY23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy