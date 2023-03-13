Kingston declares snow emergency

KINGSTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The City of Kingston has issued a snow emergency beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday. The city said trash pick-up will not happen on Tuesday.

No parking is allowed on mandatory snow emergency routes for the duration or the emergency. Alternate side parking will remain in effect for the rest of the city. Those not on emergency move their vehicles to the odd side of the street no later than 9 p.m.

Snow emergency routes

Hurley Avenue

Schwenk Drive

Lucas Avenue

Washington Avenue

Greenkill Avenue

Wilbur Avenue

Abeel Street

O’Reilly Street

Albany Avenue

Broadway

Foxhall Avenue

Flatbush Avenue

Clifton Avenue

East Chester Street

Garden Street

Hasbrouck Avenue

Delaware Avenue

North Street

East Strand

Pearl Street

Linderman Avenue

Elaine Drive

Garraghan Drive

Frog Alley

Cornell Street

Andrew Street

Mary’s Avenue

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.