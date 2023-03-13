4 new restaurants coming to Hanover Crossing

Four new restaurants are coming to Hanover Crossing as part of their renovation project.

According to the Patriot Ledger, “national real estate firm PREP bought the mall property in 2016 for $39.5 million with plans to tear down Hanover Mall and build an open-air shopping plaza with adjoining residential space.”

The project received approval to start renovations in December 2019 and crews began demolishing the old mall, except for Macy’s, which remains open during construction.

Sullivan’s, Ryan’s Family Amusement, 110 Grill, and Evviva Trattoria are among the latest restaurants to join Hanover Crossing.

Sullivan’s , known for its hot dogs will open their second location. Their first original location is on Castle Island. The Hanover location will feature a dining room and full-service bar.

Sullivans is hiring for their Hanover location and you can apply using the link here .

According to the Patriot Ledger, Ryan’s Family Amusements will open a two-story, 30,000-square-foot entertainment complex as early as April.

110 Grill plans to open in mid-April and 110 Grill’s sister restaurant, Evviva Trattoria, anticipates a June or July opening.

Also in the Hanover Crossing is a Market Basket that opened last March and a Showcase Cinemas, which opened in November. Hanover Crossing Residences also was built and continues to build new buildings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

