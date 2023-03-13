Drake to play 2 shows at TD Garden this summer

Rapper Drake on Monday announced a new tour that includes a pair of shows in Boston this summer.

Drake will perform twice at TD Garden when his “It’s All a Blur” tour stops in Boston on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.

21 Savage is slated to perform alongside Drake on the tour, which also stops in a number of other cities including Brooklyn, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles.

In November 2022, Drake and 21 Savage released a collaborative album titled “Her Loss.”

Pre-sale for tickets begins March 15 at 12 p.m. via Cash App and March 16 at 10 a.m. via Sprite .

To view a full list of concert dates, click here .

