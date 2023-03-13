Open in App
East Brunswick, NJ
East Brunswick Students Achieve Distinction at Seton Hall

By TAPinto East Brunswick,

4 days ago

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ -- Seton Hall University is pleased to announce the following students who qualified for the Fall 2022 Dean's list and to congratulate them for their outstanding academic achievements.

The following East Brunswick students made the Fall 2022 Dean's List:

Zoya Khan

Nikhita Iyengar

Adam Gambino

Sarah Yager

Mario Youssef

Youssef Daoud

Mayer Zakhari

Benjamin Cooper

Mariam Kamil

Emma Sheeler

Peyton Hruska

Nicholas Zades

Patrick Tagerty

Nicolette Laszlo

Juliana Samuel

One of the country's leading Catholic universities, Seton Hall University has been a catalyst for leadership - developing students in mind, heart and spirit - since 1856.

