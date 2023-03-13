East Brunswick Students Achieve Distinction at Seton Hall

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ -- Seton Hall University is pleased to announce the following students who qualified for the Fall 2022 Dean's list and to congratulate them for their outstanding academic achievements.
The following East Brunswick students made the Fall 2022 Dean's List:
Zoya Khan
Nikhita Iyengar
Adam Gambino
Sarah Yager
Mario Youssef
Youssef Daoud
Mayer Zakhari
Benjamin Cooper
Mariam Kamil
Emma Sheeler
Peyton Hruska
Nicholas Zades
Patrick Tagerty
Nicolette Laszlo
Juliana Samuel
One of the country's leading Catholic universities, Seton Hall University has been a catalyst for leadership - developing students in mind, heart and spirit - since 1856.
Comments / 0