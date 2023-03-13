Midland teen killed following single-vehicle crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Texas Department of Public Safety report has identified a teen killed earlier this month as 19-year-old Freddy Gomez-Hernandez, of Midland.

Around 5:20 p.m. on March 9, DPS troopers responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash on CR 1040, about 14.5 miles east of Midland. Investigators said Gomez-Hernandez was traveling south on CR 1040 at an unsafe speed as it entered a curve in the roadway. He reportedly lost control and veered off the roadway where his 2002 Chrysler rolled multiple times. Gomez-Hernandez, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his vehicle.

Gomez-Hernandez was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital and died on March 11 from injuries sustained in that crash.

